The waning power of the LGBTQ+ gods

Both Target and HBO have taken steps indicating that LGBTQ+ tyranny is finally ending. This does not mean a return to discrimination against homosexuals; it means an end to discrimination against those who do not want sexuality thrust on their toddlers or biological reality dumped into the garbage. More than that, it sees the death of a false religion that has held sway for too long.

For over a decade, Target has raised the LGTBQ+ agenda to an almost religious level. During Pride Month, its stores become shrines to rainbows and “proud” statements about sexuality, including for children:

The kids pride collection from Target (US) includes a penis tucking swimsuit for babies. pic.twitter.com/N2hbP6KVtw — Dr. Anastasia Maria Loupis (@DrLoupis) May 15, 2023

That’s why people were outraged when a woman in North Dakota was fired for writing “Trust in Jesus” on her name tag.

However, showing that the LGBTQ+ moment in America may be over, Target has backed off from its stance, apologizing to the woman for having fired her:

Target is apologizing after they said an employee was wrongfully terminated over a dress code issue. Denise Kendrick, an employee of a Target store in Fargo, North Dakota, said she was fired over the weekend after she wrote “trust in Jesus” on her nametag at work. Kendrick said she was approached by a manager who told her she “can’t wear that nametag.” “I replied, ‘Well, I’ve seen people with rainbows on theirs. I’m going to continue to wear this nametag,’ and then they said, ‘Well, you can’t work here anymore,’” Kendrick said.

The manager went ahead and fired Kendrick, but Target reversed that decision:

In a statement Tuesday, a Target spokesperson said: “Upon learning of the situation, we conducted a review and determined that the team member should not have been terminated. We apologized to her and offered to reinstate her immediately. We are taking the appropriate steps to address the actions taken by the individual leader involved in this situation and are working with the store to ensure our policies are appropriately followed moving forward.”

The same news cycle reports that HBO, disregarding the hysteria coming from the so-called “transgender” crowd, is working with JK Rowling on a new Harry Potter series:

As casting for the upcoming “Harry Potter” TV series gets underway, more information has come out about controversial author J.K. Rowling‘s level of involvement in the show, which will stream on Max. According to a statement from HBO provided to Hollywood trade publications Variety and TheWrap, Rowling’s “contribution has been invaluable” to the company and the “Potter” show “will only benefit from her involvement” as executive producer. “We have been working with J. K. Rowling and in the Harry Potter business for over 20 years,” the statement read. “With millions of fans continuing to enjoy movies, games and experiences, we’ve had great success and her contribution has been invaluable. We are proud to once again tell the story of Harry Potter – the heartwarming books that speak to power of friendship, resolve and acceptance.” “J.K. Rowling has a right to express her personal views,” the statement continued. “We will remain focused on the development of the new series, which will only benefit from her involvement.”

What we’re witnessing is something very important: It suggests that the religious rule of the LGBTQ+ cohort is finally at an end. And yes, I did say the religious rule. Let me explain.

This goes back to an expression that’s familiar to those who lived through the 1980s: “secular humanism.” The “Moral Majority” wanted prayers and Bibles in schools and pushed back against the “secular humanism” that prevented them from doing so.

I, of course, was entirely on the side of the “secular humanists” because I believed that their values were non-religious. I had the whole rap down, talking about the First Amendment and the separation of church and state. It boiled down to this: You could teach abortion in schools (non-religious), but you couldn’t teach abstinence (religious).

It wasn’t until much later that I understood that leftism is every bit as much of a religion as Judeo-Christianity is. It’s just that the former elevates humans to the status of gods, while the latter keeps humans firmly below the one God. In other words, this wasn’t the clash of mindless god-faith with pure, incorruptible rationalism. It was a war of values, one God-centric and the other god-centric (the Divinity versus the self, one might say).

This war accelerated dramatically in the 21st century and reached its apex with the whole LGBTQ+ movement, which has effectively crowded out all other faiths in the public square, including the Judeo-Christian rules about the sexual binary and the centrality of heterosexuality.

But why do I say it’s a faith? I say that because a central aspect of paganism is that all the pagan gods can transform their shapes and identities, whether they’re Egyptian cat or falcon gods or Greek and Roman gods endlessly assuming alternative human and animal identities. If humans can abandon their biological reality and transform themselves into “identities” that others must respect (a level of respect akin to worship), they have elevated themselves to pagan gods. That’s some religion!

But of course, as is typical for all paganism, there are ultimately only negative traits. There is no moral doctrine, no corrective for failures (e.g., remorse, repentance, and redemption), and no ultimate salvation. There are just the gods’ endless efforts to satisfy their own base desires. Humans are pawns rather than unique individuals made in a sacred image.

The fact that the LGBTQ+ religion is declining in the public sphere is a good thing because it brings nothing beneficial to humankind. Instead, it brings only the pain, chaos, and arbitrary and capricious irrationality of paganism. This means that the climbdowns on the part of Target and HBO are excellent signs for a return to sanity and moral health in America that we must ensure are never again reversed.

Image by AI.