Is Pam Bondi really independent, or will her ties to the Zimmerman-Martin case make her a Deep Swamp pawn?

Pam Bondi, Trump’s nominee for Attorney General now that Matt Gaetz has withdrawn, is an interesting choice. On the one hand, she seems like a conservative attack dog and comes out of Ron DeSantis’s Florida, which argues that she’s solid. On the other hand, a lot of RINOs are awfully pleased that she’s been named, which is always worrisome.

One other worrisome thing is how she handled the George Zimmerman-Trayvon Martin case back in as Florida’s AG twelve years ago. Sundance, at Conservative Treehouse, has written a detailed analysis about Bondi’s decision to force George Zimmerman’s case to trial, and what Sundance says is worth thinking about. He describes the facts and the risk that the Swamp now has a hold on her.

The undisputed facts were that Martin, who was black, attacked Zimmerman, slammed him onto the sidewalk, and started to bash Zimmerman’s head against the pavement, a potentially deadly act. Zimmerman, fearing for his life, was able to free his gun and shoot Martin, killing him.

Image: YouTube screen grab (cropped).

The case was carefully vetted at the local level. The responding officer determined that it was justifiable self-defense. The chief of police and the local prosecutor came to the same conclusion. No charges were filed.

But Martin was black, and Zimmerman is Hispanic, which surprised the usual race hustlers who had assumed he was white. They instantly pivoted, calling him a “white Hispanic.” Black trumped “white Hispanic,” so we were off to the race-hustler races (pun intended) with Bondi’s help.

Apparently acting at attorney Benjamin Crump’s behest, Bondi told then-Governor Rick Scott to appoint a special prosecutor, forcing out the responding officer, the chief of police, and the local prosecutor. The special prosecutor, Angela Corey, was Bondi’s campaign manager. Corey charged Zimmerman with second-degree homicide and convinced the judge to hold Zimmerman in jail until the trial.

Per Sundance, Bondi’s friend and colleagues built a false case against Zimmerman. She knew what they were doing and approved or perhaps even directed it as AG. Law enforcement at the local level and the local prosecutor were not consulted until the case came to trial. Likewise, the two Zimmerman supporting witnesses were not consulted until the trial.

But the usual race hustlers were consulted in a slashing PR campaign to convict Zimmerman in the public eye—the ever-available Al Sharpton, Barack Obama, and like ilk. The usual mobs wildly demonstrated for conviction. Against all race-baiting odds, Zimmerman was acquitted.

Thanks to that case, Bondi improved her career by appearing to be a minority champion. Now, she stands on the verge of being AG of the US. Unfortunately for Trump, Sundance contends that she is severely compromised because the DC sewer knows all the case details and will be prepared to control Bondi with this sordid information. This may explain why she is likely to sail through Senate confirmation. One possible way for her to partially redeem herself when she becomes AG is to appoint Matt Gaetz as a prominent DOJ official and turn him loose.