The Trans Genocide is a national, humanitarian disgrace, an act of coordinated evil that rivals the Holocaust. Who could have imagined that the Trump Administration would allow such a thing to occur? Who could have imagined the horror of helpless trans, hunted down in their homes in early morning raids by federal storm troopers, thrown into camps and forced to take “showers” from which they never returned?

Oh wait…the Trans Genocide took place during the Harris/Biden Administration. Donald Trump won’t be in office until January 20, 2025. Never mind.

Unfortunately, we can’t never mind. An essential part of the Trans Superiority Narrative (TSN) is the Trans Genocide (TG). As with all hate crimes, the demand far outstrips the supply. One must look far and wide to find any criminal trans death, let alone one that might remotely fit a sensible definition of genocide.

No such thing exists. There is no organized, or unorganized slaughter of trans. Americans are an unusually tolerant people who are virtually always more than happy to leave others alone in the expectation they’ll be left alone. But when the intolerable is shoved down their throats, they do tend to become a bit prickly.

The problem, other than yet another lie foisted on Americans, is trans and their enablers—far from stable people—are driven even deeper into delusion and madness, like this unfortunate:

Graphic: X Screenshot

Imagine the cognitive dissonance of people who believe a TG actually exists. They just know everyone they pass on the street is staring at them, and they’re sort of right. People trying to pass as the opposite sex do tend to stand out a bit. Men trying to look like women know they really can’t look, act or speak like women, and their paranoia is only heightened when they realize others know that too. They’re unable to admit their insistence on denying reality is the issue; it must be the fault of all those transphobes! They’re the ones making innocent trans feel bad. They’re the ones denying “trans rights.”

Graphic: X Screenshot

As paranoia mounts, trans become certain Normal Americans—straights—intend them harm. Normal American’s reluctance to allow penises in women’s bathrooms, locker rooms and showers is overt evidence of that, but trans have covert evidence too. They’re certain they know what Normals are thinking. Evil Normals also want to deny trans their right to dominate women’s sports, and when Normal legislators try to enact laws limiting “Trans Rights,” they begin to panic. The worst transphobes—they believe--the ones surely behind the TG, are the religious.

As individual insanity spirals downward, trans feel any measure, even murder, is not only necessary but morally acceptable. After all, if you’re not only saving your own life, but saving the lives of millions and millions of trans from the TG, what measures would constitute going too far? What would be off the table? OK, so there aren’t millions and millions of trans, but if there wasn’t a TG, there would be as they were no longer afraid to come out of the closet.

Such was the case of the Nashville Covenant trans killer, who murdered three adults and three children at a Christian school. In support of the TSN, the Harris/Biden Administration is still suppressing the killer’s manifesto and other writings. The Administration and its media propaganda arm have been almost entirely successful in suppressing the trans identity of the Uvalde school killer.

It's not hard to imagine the paranoia-fueled rage of people suffering from Trump Derangement Syndrome compounded by trans mental illness at Trump’s impending inauguration. The national TG will surely, inevitably expand into a global, even a galactic TG. Advocating and engaging in violence will, for such deranged minds, be a moral imperative, a supreme act of righteous cleansing unrestrained by anything resembling actual voluntary or involuntary psychiatric care.

Every state has involuntary commitment laws, and obviously, people like the “Trans activist” ought to attract the attention of those applying those laws. Mere foolish rhetoric is clearly constitutionally protected. Were it not, much of Congress would be in mental health lockups. Lawful too are mere delusions that do not threaten others. However, some have already, with the blood of innocents, proved they’re potentially dangerous.

As the Lightbringer, The One, Barack Obama so arrogantly noted, elections have consequences. The Harris/Biden Administration has been ample proof of that, and ironically, the incoming Trump Administration, which promises to restore national sanity, will likely worsen the individual sanity of D/s/cs and their favored victim/identity groups.

Perhaps a worthy, national, New Year’s resolution for 2025 would be to identify as sane.

Mike McDaniel is a USAF veteran, classically trained musician, Japanese and European fencer, life-long athlete, firearm instructor, retired police officer and high school and college English teacher. He is a published author and blogger. His home blog is Stately McDaniel Manor.