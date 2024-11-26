A round-up of evil

The first thing I do every morning after I clean out my email inbox is to check news and opinion sites. I revisit those sites a few times during the day, usually spending a few hours reading articles.

What I’ve seen recently has been jaw-dropping, to say the least. Natural disasters have occurred and will always occur, and the human suffering they cause is horrific. What I find more disturbing are some of the conscious decisions people in leadership positions are making. They form a pattern. I’d like to look at this pattern through the lens of “Hanlon’s Razor,” an aphorism stating, “Never attribute to malice that which is adequately explained by stupidity.”

These decisions simply cannot be explained by stupidity or even negligence. They must have been intentionally made, with the sure knowledge that the consequences would be harmful and sometimes even fatal to Americans, including the very people supporting the decision makers.

HHS secretary Xavier Becerra’s recent testimony before Congress concerning 400,000 missing migrant children was shocking. He seemed blithely unconcerned. It sounds as if someone can just walk into a migrant holding facility and claim a child with very little difficulty. As bad as our nation’s public schools are, I sincerely doubt anything like that would happen there. If some stranger were to approach a member of the faculty or staff, claim to be a relative of one of the child, and ask that the child be released to him while providing little to no ID, that person would be talking to law enforcement in short order.

How do you lose almost a half million children and act as if that’s just how things are done?

I never imagined I would see the day when a murderous Venezuelan prison gang would establish itself in 16 states and take over entire apartment buildings. Summoned to explain his decisions before Congress, DHS secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, like Becerra, offered content-free word salads and evasions.

Mayorkas’s facial expressions during his testimony reminded me of those made by Peter Strzok when he was likewise questioned. Not to put too fine a point on it, but in both cases, I got chills. I honestly believed I was looking at the face of evil.

The mayor of Denver, Colorado, Mike Johnston, has promised a “Tiananmen Square moment” should President Trump initiate a mass deportation order. He is joined by other D governors, some of whom have even created a group to resist lawful orders given by President Trump after he takes office. They make these pledges from the safety of their secure offices and behind the protection of their armed security details.

We have an entire political party that has devoted itself to taking actions that can no longer be explained by simple incompetence. They cannot say they misspoke or made an error of judgment, or even claim to be knuckleheads.

- Encouraging tens of millions of illegal immigrants to swarm across our border, transporting them across the country, knowing that they will wreak havoc on the innocent, is an evil act.

- Shutting down domestic energy production and pumping trillions of dollars into the economy, knowing that it will cause inflation to skyrocket, is an evil act.

- Slaughtering children in the womb on an industrial scale is an evil act.

- Chemically sterilizing children and surgically mutilating their genitals is an evil act.

- Putting graphic pornography in K–12 school libraries is an evil act.

- Fabricating evidence to persecute people you disagree with is an evil act.

- Censoring speech you disagree with is an evil act.

Actions such as these reflect a philosophy that is diametrically opposed to all that is good, noble, and true. Even atheists and agnostics who adhere to the Golden Rule should condemn them.

Some conservatives refer to Democrats as “demoncrats,” a pejorative that I avoid. But there is real evil on the left. Make no mistake: there are Republican leftists as well. Consider this: the left’s ultimate goal is always control. They attack, dominate, or manipulate, and their families are often out of order.

I am not by any means saying that anyone in the D party is possessed by evil spirits. But looking at their words and their actions, especially over the last decade or so, I must ask, “Who is more likely to encourage and support these things: Jesus or Satan?”

Whose side is the Democrat party leadership (and the RINOs) on? Obviously, their own.

