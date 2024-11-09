The path forward

Donald Trump has achieved a historic victory. Despite phony indictments; two assassination attempts; and the entire apparatus of the media-industrial complex, Hollywood, and the bureaucratic state being arrayed against him, he won the popular vote and achieved an electoral landslide. And if all the states in the National Popular Vote Interstate Compact had put their money where their mouth is, Donald Trump would have achieved a Reagan-like electoral landslide.

This victory does not mean that the battle is over. It means that the war has just begun.

First, the gloating needs to be dialed down a few notches. But that doesn’t mean we don’t go after the Democrats and the left with all the zeal possible. We need to use the full force of President Trump’s position, and control of the two houses of Congress if we get it, to dismantle the bureaucratic state, end child trans surgeries, and go after everyone who broke the law in the witch hunt against the president. There is a 90% chance we lose control of Congress in 2026, so our time is short, and we do not have time for distractions.

I admit that I enjoy the “leftists melt down” compilation videos by Libs of TikTok and Matt Walsh. Were these positions reversed, they would absolutely revel in our displeasure at Trump losing. However, we shouldn’t let it distract from winning actual victories over these crybabies and crushing their institutions and structures of power. Watching these videos is entertainment, and though satisfying, isn’t actually advancing our goal of making America great again.

I offer a four-point outline for our coalition’s path to the future and restoring the Republic.

1. Dismantle the Bureaucratic State. As commentator Rudyard Lynch eloquently puts it, the bureaucratic state is the enemy of the Republic. Great historians of the mid-20th century such as Amaury de Riencourt and Caroll Quigley outline in their works how bureaucracy kills civilizations. I do not have the space to give a complete summary, so I recommend that the reader watch his video.

President Trump can start with the Department of Education, which has totally and utterly failed in its mission. It promoted three lies throughout the 20th century that have cause the downfall of the Republic: tribal peoples are inherently peaceful, progress is the normal “course” of history, and both sexes are mentally the same (along with the “blank slate” theory).

All three have been thoroughly debunked:

a. About 20%-40% of each generation of males in tribal civilizations die in war. The Disney film Pocahontas, Avatar and Fern Gully were all vicious lies. The Noble Savage is a myth.

b. In the 17th century, especially in France, absolute monarchy was seen as enlightened progress due in part to the violent chevauchees of the Hundred Years War and the utter bloodbath of the Thirty Years War in which 20% of Europe’s population was killed.

c. Men and women think differently. This is so obvious to anyone who had been married it doesn’t need a citation.

2. Return Manufacturing to the United States. This probably cannot be done in two years, but it can be started and made hard to stop using the powers of the White House. In addition to restoring the prosperity of the middle class (especially the Rust Belt), the strength of our industry is how the United States won two world wars and achieved unprecedented economic power.

3. Make our Military an Institution of Warriors Again. A large part of this is going to require Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.’s Make America Healthy Again agenda. Seventy percent of Gen Z is ineligible for military service due to health issues. This is because Americans have been eating unhealthy garbage food such as seed oils promoted by the Big Agriculture. They are also addicted to pornography and use recreational drugs heavily. Pornography is a cancer on young men, and the slogan “Get America Married and Laid Again” is the rallying cry against pornography. The only James Bond who looked at pornography was George Lazenby.

All the woke garbage in the military is also going to go. The current state of officers above the rank of colonel is that they are political appointees who lost a war against desert tribesman. Within living memory, the United States Military crushed the fifth largest army in Desert Storm in a mere 48 hours.

The promotions above the rank of colonel (basically generals and admirals) will be de-politicized. No longer should a general need the approval of Congress to lead our men in combat: that judgment should be solely the purview of other warriors. And they will be prohibited from working or taking money from any defense contractor for at least 10–20 years. If a defense contractor needs advising from DoD personnel, the Pentagon can appoint them to serve as a liaison directly. The hiring of retired officers at exorbitant salaries who then sell out their country to the defense-industrial complex will end.

Sadly, high-level officers are likely to remain very political. And it usually takes a real war for them to prove their incompetence, at the cost of thousands of lives. The transgender general who gets 10,000 men killed is easier to fire than the transgender general who has political connections.

4. Crush Left-Wing Institutions. All funding for left-wing institutions needs to stop. Your tax money goes to fund hundreds of far-left NGOs every year, who then promote their evil agenda at home and abroad. No money for transgender surgeries, homosexual activism, or promoting abortion.

The list could go on, and each point I outlined could be divided into thousands of sub-points. This only illustrates the necessity of getting to work over enjoying “lib meltdown” videos. Rome was not saved in a day: it took the work of the Gracchai brothers in 2nd century B.C. all the way to the time of Octavian, Emperor Augustus, around the time of Jesus Christ to return Rome to its greatness. It took a restored Rome to spread Christianity and culminate in the Edict of Milan in A.D. 313. And we have 11 million illegal aliens to deport!

The war isn’t over. It hasn’t even begun yet.

Julian R. Sinclair is a veteran of Iraq and Afghanistan and a tech entrepreneur. Please follow him on Xitter @sinclairjulianr.

