The new, not at all peaceful, resistance

Democrats/socialists/communists (D/s/cs) are intellectually and morally superior beings. Their policies—and candidates--the product of superior minds, are non-falsifiable. They cannot possibly be wrong; they cannot fail. When they inevitably do, D/s/c tactics are predictable:

*With the help of the D/s/c media propaganda arm, ignore the failure. When the failure is so bad it can’t be ignored:

*Distraction: “Russia! Russia! Russia!” “Trump’s a felon!” When that doesn’t work:

*Call it mis/dis/malinformation. When that doesn’t work:

*Claim the policy hasn’t been in effect long enough for its glories to manifest, like the decade long “assault weapon” ban that accomplished nothing for public safety.

*Claim not enough money has been spent, like the billion Kamala Harris blew and the $20 million her campaign is in the hole, because they had to pay celebrities to pretend to support her.

*Blame Garbage people, who they magnanimously allowed to live, and who so ungratefully opposed their brilliance.

*Repeatedly insult them as too stupid to understand their own best interests.

*Blame the policy or the candidate, which did not go nearly far enough left in giving it to Garbage people good and hard.

*Trump.

*Multiple assassination attempts failed to give it to Trump good and hard enough.

*Trump.

*See the previous three bullet points.

The point is D/s/cs, regardless of the depth of their self-imposed debacles, cannot possibly be wrong, this is—to them—an unbreachable constant, the very nature of the universe, and they absolutely trust the science. Well, their “science” anyway. Their predictable and disastrous loss to Donald Trump, and complete Republican control of Congress, is, absolutely, no way, huh-uh, not their fault.

OK, so they wanted to do away with the Electoral College and substitute the popular vote instead, but somehow, against sanity and their god-like superiority, Trump convincingly won both. D/s/c states that signed the unconstitutional popular vote compact have suddenly found an “unless it’s Trump” exception. They won’t give their electoral votes to Hitler, so Trump will have to stumble along with only 312.

Graphic: X Screenshot

How could the embodiment of evil beat the virtuous, saintly Kamala Harris and the effeminately woke Tim Walz? It doesn’t compute. It turns the world upside down. The only true evil is refusal to recognize and submit to D/s/c brilliance; don’t the Garbage people realize that?!

They’re going to mount a new “resistance” more resistancy than their previous decade of resistance. Remember those “mostly peaceful—but fiery—protests?” Remove the “mostly peaceful” part. Election night didn’t erupt in violence, largely because it’s now election weeks, but it took only a few days for the resistance to surface:

Thousands of protesters marched through New York City Saturday protesting President-elect Donald Trump’s victory in the presidential election.

Law Professor Jonathan Turley, an honest man, noted blue state governors and prosecutors are already spooling up their resistance:

That includes prosecutors like New York Attorney General Letitia James and politicians like Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker, who affirmed this week that they will be redoubling, not reconsidering, their past positions.

Turley notes the increasingly irrelevant D/s/c media are girding their collective loins:

For its part, The Washington Post quickly posted an editorial titled “The second resistance to Trump must start now.”

California Governor Gavin Newsom, desperate to remain relevant, the better to bolster his 2028 presidential chances, is also ready to resist:

Graphic: X Screenshot

California Gov. Gavin Newsom is calling a special session of the Legislature to shore up the state’s legal defenses against President-elect Donald Trump, he announced Thursday. Newsom said Trump’s campaign statements and first-term policies on abortion, electric vehicles, immigration and disaster aid warranted immediate legislative powers ahead of lawmakers’ planned return to Sacramento. “The freedoms we hold dear in California are under attack — and we won’t sit idle,” Newsom said in a statement announcing the special session, which will start in Sacramento on Dec. 2.

Newsom inadvertently hit on the real issue: against who and what will these revolutionaries be resisting?

The country spoke with an electoral margin unimaginable before November 5. Americans soundly rejected every anti-American policy of D/s/cs, which leaves them resisting the rule of law and defending the weaponization of government against Americans. They fight for “our democracy” and against our representative republic.

They’re resisting state’s rights, individual liberty, civilian control of the military, affordable gas, food and housing, the First and Second Amendments, honest elections, immigration law, low taxes, only necessary regulations, religious liberty, freedom to travel and associate, and the return of our education establishment to actual education.

This time, Normal Americans aren’t going to let them get away with it. They now have a chance to restore America. Like the bikers who kicked Antifa out of Sturgis in 2020, the rule of law is back.

Mike McDaniel is a USAF veteran, classically trained musician, Japanese and European fencer, life-long athlete, firearm instructor, retired police officer and high school and college English teacher. He is a published author and blogger. His home blog is Stately McDaniel Manor.