Would you like to know what the Deep State knows? Every dirty little secret? The details of their campaigns against parents concerned about the political and sexual indoctrination of their kids in public schools? Want to know who decided to surveil Catholics and other Christians? How about who’s behind the tyrannical pursuit of Americans who visited the Capital on January 6? Want all the details about who’s behind the Covid lockdowns and lies? How about the real story on the 51 intelligence traitors who went after Trump, the whole story on the Russia hoax and who decided to bury the Hunter Biden laptop story? And wouldn’t it be satisfying to know how anti-American thugs at the DOJ conspired against Americans and America? How about knowing who was planning to put us in Covid camps?

Wouldn’t it be nice, even dare I say it—democratic—for the public to know all of this, and so very much more? Wouldn’t being able to name names and prosecute criminals who did so much to divide and degrade America allow us to truly wipe the slate clean, restore the rule of law and American constitutionalism?

You bet it would.

Graphic: X Screenshot

Donald Trump now holds all the cards and has the power to discover all of that and much more. This headline says it all:

FBI Executives 'Shell-Shocked' Over Trump Victory

It’s simple. Federal bureaucrats have it easy. They make good salaries, have benefits more lavish than most Americans, and have solid pensions. All that it would take to learn how the Deep State has been screwing Americans for so long, would be for Trump and his Administration to leverage those benefits.

So, Mr. Deputy Assistant FBI Director, it appears you’re two years from retirement. Be a shame if anything was to happen to that. How about being honest for a change?

Good morning, Assistant to the Assistant Deputy Attorney General for screwing Normal Americans. How would you like to keep working here, keep your law license and avoid a lengthy stay in a federal prison with the swell chaps you put there?

You have a nice job here at the CDC Ms. Smith. Why don’t you convince me you haven’t committed a variety of crimes by telling me who has?

Lt. Colonel Jones, how’d you like to be able to retire with your pension? You would? Good. Now let’s talk about how the Army has been destroying its readiness with wokeness, and who has been pushing that.

And so it would go in every government agency. It would be just like police work. You start with a lower-ranking crook, flip them, and work your way up the chain, gathering evidence—documents, e-mails, “cover my ass” documents, recordings and video—getting confessions and learning who was really a public servant and who thought they were American’s rulers.

As I’ve so often written, I suspect most FBI agents are decent, honorable people, but when two of them show up on your doorstep, how can you possibly know if they’re public servants or politicized crooks? If we’re going to restore our constitutional, representative republic and the rule of law, we have to know. We have to be able to sort out the people who did their best to uphold their oaths, from the self-imagined elite who violated them.

All that’s required is the will to do it, the will to leverage pensions, liberty, and honor to get to the truth.

Throughout the federal government there are hundreds of thousands of good people with families, mortgages and bills to pay, people delivering an honest day’s work to earn a pension. They knew much of the evil their agencies were doing, but they knew if they spoke up they’d be squashed, their families would be harmed and nothing would change. So they shut up and did their best to avoid doing wrong and breaking the law. Some were surely threatened, followed, even blackmailed.

Many of them decided to stay in the hope they could restrain the worst abuses. Others, unable to stand it, left, but if the tide turns against the traitors, they’ll speak up in the hundreds, even thousands, and an honest DOJ would spend years prosecuting all the criminals who so badly need to be prosecuted because they’ve willingly committed genuine crimes. That they’re political enemies of Donald Trump will be beside the point-- legally speaking. There will be no need to find or make up legitimate crimes with which to charge them.

Absent the will to ferret out those who have betrayed America, we’ll never be able to hold the country together. We’ll never be able to restore the republic the Founders worried we could not keep.

Me, I’m looking forward to the Epstein client list.

Mike McDaniel is a USAF veteran, classically trained musician, Japanese and European fencer, life-long athlete, firearm instructor, retired police officer and high school and college English teacher. He is a published author and blogger. His home blog is Stately McDaniel Manor.