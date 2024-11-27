The myth of an independent Justice Department

The Justice Department, under Garland, has clearly done what the boss ordered.

The green energy kickbacks have always been a massive scam, a way for Democrats, especially under Joe Biden and Barack Obama, to dole out huge amounts of our money to political supporters. There is zero evidence that this spending will change temperatures, sea levels, and storm activity, which is what they pretend, yet they funnel tax dollars to their political allies nonetheless.

Now we see a rush by the Justice Department to drop a case of obvious corruption on solar energy kickbacks. They can’t allow the people to see the truth. The following article details the pure corruption that the Biden administration is seeking to cover-up, This green fraud is clearly only the tip of the iceberg.

Exclusive — Crescent Dunes: Biden DOJ Moved on Election Night to Cover Up Alleged Solar Energy Scandal that Cost Taxpayers Hundreds of Millions Outgoing President Joe Biden’s Justice Department moved on election night on Nov. 5 to essentially ensure the cover-up of a potentially massive green energy scandal, Breitbart News has learned exclusively. This story has tentacles back through, not just the Biden administration, but all the way back to the Obama administration, and it could be something that jeopardizes the broader green energy agenda and the future of leftist solar projects on federal lands. At least one congresswoman is already formally pressing the DOJ for answers, and more members of Congress are likely to get involved soon. It could even have major implications for the incoming administration’s energy policy. This story begins back during Obama’s administration, when leftists and environmentalists supercharged a crazed push towards so-called renewable energy sources. The federal government under Obama backed what was called the Crescent Dunes Solar Energy Project with $737 million in guaranteed loans. The plant was a $1 billion project.

This reminds me of when Obama dictatorially ordered the DOJ to drop a case into a billion-dollar drug-trafficking enterprise run by Iranian supporting terrorists in order to appease Iran. America’s safety was irrelevant. Again, the DOJ did what it was told. Where were the honest people at DOJ to call this out?

The DOJ under Obama and Biden also…

Never cared about the criminal activity at IRS as they violated the freedom of speech and association rights of Obama’s political opponents.

Never cared about the multiple lies of Holder, Clapper, Brennan, Mayorkas, Fauci, and others to Congress because they were obviously above the law.

Never cared about the FBI officials who lied to the FISA court in order to illegally spy on Trump and associates—they too were above the law.

Never cared that Hillary and Biden enriched themselves with kickbacks and committed other crimes. Again, they were above the law.

Never cared about the destruction of churches and pro-life facilities. Garland stupidly excused the failure by saying he couldn’t find the criminals because they worked at night.

Never cared that FBI officials, Blinken, and 51 former intelligence officials worked in unison to block the public from seeing the clear corruption of the Biden family as they interfered in the 2020 election.

Never cared that sanctuary cities and states wouldn’t comply with federal immigration laws. They were above the law.

Didn’t care much about the cartels and all the criminal activity at the border. They certainly haven’t seemed to devote any resources to look for the over 300,000 lost children where many may be sex trafficked and abused.

But the DOJ under Garland cares deeply when…

Pro-life people have peaceful protests or silently pray outside abortion mills.

Pro-Trump supporters exist.

Parents exercise their free speech rights at board meetings.

Catholics go to church.

Yet the media and other Democrats continue to falsely proclaim that the Garland DOJ operates “independently” and only cares about the equal enforcement of the law.

They are outraged and scared that Trump might have someone come in to clean up the obviously partisan and corrupt justice Department.

