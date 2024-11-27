Kamala Harris’s bizarre message for her supporters incurs derision and befuddlement

Kamala Harris’s catastrophic billion-dollar campaign for president came to a crashing end on November 8th, 2024.

Most humans are likely to have heaved a sigh of relief that it was an end, or at least a pause, to cringe-inducing utterances of the nation’s foremost word salad chef.

Alas, those hopes were blown to smithereens yesterday when a new video with Kamala Harris was released that contained a message for her supporters following her emphatic defeat.

Usually, such messages are loaded with “inspiring” cliches.

You would think it would be ‘never stop believing in yourself’, ‘united we stand’, ‘never give up’, etc. or the favorite following a routing — ‘it's always darkest before the dawn’.

But that wasn’t the case.

The only virtue that can be conferred upon the following video is its duration: it ran for just 28 seconds.

But the good news ends there: the content of Kamala’s utterances makes these 28 seconds seem like 28 hours.

The claim incurred mass derision on X.

Let’s unpack this—some users inferred the manner of her delivery i.e. her slurring of words, made it obvious that she was inebriated.

On a scale of Mitt Romney to Boris Yeltsin I’d score this a solid Robert Muldoon. https://t.co/RCgLexPkU1 — Liam Hehir (@PronouncedHare) November 27, 2024

Now for the contents of Kamala’s bizarre talk.

The words weren’t even remotely inspiring, or calming, or even ordinary, they were astoundingly lackadaisical.

It’s hard to comprehend what Kamala or her handlers were thinking.

What made it worse was her manner of delivery, her befuddled body language, and Kamala’s facial expressions that indicated unwillingness and confusion. It almost looked like a hostage video. If Kamala Harris voters were to watch it, they would be left scratching their heads in perplexity.

So let’s try and infer what her remarks probably meant.

Perhaps she was trying to claim victimhood for herself by implying that her power was taken away from her and her supporters.

Perhaps this is a hint of her utterances in the future, she could play the race and gender card and claim that bigots took away her power by not voting for her.

Maybe she will write a book in which she will reveal racism and misogyny behind the scenes of her campaign which caused her loss and took away her power.

Before you could get over this catastrophe, another section of Kamala’s bizarre speech appeared on social media.

KAMALA: "Again I'll say, you know, the election didn't turn out like we wanted it to — certainly not as we planned for it to..." pic.twitter.com/bO2FYQtH4u — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) November 26, 2024

This above inanity isn’t even word-deciphering, and the clips reveal what we always knew: Kamala is so verbally challenged that she cannot even string a few coherent sentences together to thank and inspire her voters.

Kamala is probably so apathetic towards her job and her supporters that she doesn’t care how she sounds; perhaps it’s narcissism, she never can see her obvious flaws.

Kamala still retains her team from her campaign, on top of her staff as the vice president; she could have requested them to write a few inspiring lines for her to read, but she didn’t even do that.

Perhaps her team is as incompetent as her and these were the best lines they could concoct.

The 28-second duration of the video is probably the only coherent portion of what seemed a longer address.

What is also quite baffling is the release of the clip for which nobody was asking.

Harris had delivered her concession speech, there was no need for another address.

A possible motive can be found in a series of articles that appeared in the media that were laudatory of Kamala.

The articles claimed that Harris performed well considering her campaign lasted for only 107 days. The articles highlight the fact that she secured 74 million votes. Some articles claimed that Kamala’s standing in the party has increased since she took a big risk by running a short campaign i.e. it was an act of sacrifice for her party.

A recent snap poll of the 2028 field found Harris at 41%, a significant lead over the others; Gavin Newsom, Josh Shapiro, Tim Walz, Pete Buttigieg, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Gretchen Whitmer, J. B. Pritzker, Andy Beshear, etc. were in single digits.

There are also speculations that she could run for governor of California after Gavin Newsom departs.

These assertions didn’t just spring up by coincidence, these are the outcome of Kamala’s media proxies in pushing favorable narratives.

Perhaps this video is a move by the Democrat leadership to bring her back to earth or worse, destroy whatever remaining prospects she may have in the party.

More reasons to believe this video was meant to hurt Kamala is that it was posted by the Democrat official X handle, and not Kamala’s official handle. Kamala’s X handle hasn’t even retweeted the post despite it being released 8 hours ago.

Now for a look at the brighter side—the clip serves as another reminder that the U.S. didn’t dodge a bullet but a nuclear bomb on November 5.

This is something to celebrate on Thanksgiving Day.

