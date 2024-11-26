Terrorist threat: The FBI and DHS clam up

Shortly after the October 7, 2023 massacre in Israel, FBI Director Christopher Wray appeared before Congress and issued a general warning that the threat of terrorist attacks in America has never been so high. He has since repeatedly issued the same warning, but has always avoided directly attributing that threat level to our wide-open borders. He has absolutely not attributed it to the FBI assigning personnel not to anti-terror and anti-espionage investigations, but to surveilling parents at school board meetings and placing informants in churches, particularly Catholic churches with their nasty and dangerous “radical traditional Catholics” who—gasp!—appreciate the Latin Mass.

Why would Wray even bring the issue up? The FBI has long claimed the real dangers to national security are “domestic terrorists”—anyone who disagrees with Harris/Biden policy—our military members—active duty and veterans—Trump supporters and the religious. Imagine how panicked the FBI is by military, religious Trump supporters who disagree with Harris/Biden. If they don’t much like the FBI to boot, FBI paranoia must be off the charts.

Wray brought it up because as incompetent as the FBI is these days, so skewed is their focus, they know we’re going to be hit by terrorists and hit hard. They know there are thousands, even hundreds of thousands, of Islamist terrorists and members of the Chinese military in America. They might even know about some of their plans and nation-state backing. They do, rarely, manage to stop a minor terrorist plot or two. Wray is weakly sounding the alarm to cover his ass. He wants to be able to say: “see? I told you. It’s your fault.”

That was before Donald Trump was elected and Wray and other high-ranking FBI apparatchiks began feverishly shredding documents and planning a pre-inauguration escape:

Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Director Christopher Wray refused to testify before the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee on terrorism threats facing the United States. Just hours before they were set to testify before the Senate on Thursday, a DHS spokesperson said Mayorkas and Wray would not be attending the hearing which was focused on terrorism threats facing the U.S. — including those arriving at the southern border. “DHS and the FBI have offered to the Committee a classified briefing to discuss the threats to the Homeland,” the spokesperson said in part.

Wait a minute. If Wray has repeatedly, publicly, trumpeted the terrorist danger, why is he suddenly shutting up? Mayorkas is no surprise. He’s always refused to tell the truth. For once, Congress is on the side of the angels:

In response, Ranking Member Rand Paul (R-KY) said Mayorkas and Wray’s refusal to testify is “unacceptable” “The American people deserve to hold these officials accountable for their actions under the Biden Administration,” Paul said in a statement. Likewise, Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) said the pair justified their refusal to testify by saying that “the threats facing America are so grave they can only be discussed in a classified setting.” “If that’s true they need to acknowledge that the Biden-Harris administration is responsible for these grave dangers because of their open border policies,” Johnson said, while Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) called them “cowards.”

Donald Trump’s impending inauguration is even prying rationality out of congressional Democrats:

Senate Homeland Security Committee Chairman Gary Peters (D-MI) lashed out at the two men:

Americans deserve transparent, public answers about the threats we face. Secretary Mayorkas and Director Wray’s refusal to speak publicly about their department’s work will only increase the concerns that many Americans have about our nation’s security at a challenging time, flout the Committee’s efforts to conduct responsible oversight, and will deal a serious blow to trust in our government. Their claims that they can only relay such information and respond to questions in a classified setting are entirely without merit.

Why is Wray now determined to keep the public in the dark? Is his motive for denying Americans the transparency for which they pay trying to avoid embarrassment for dereliction of duty and/or prosecution for actual crimes, or is the terrorist threat so severe, the danger to nation security so grave, only classified briefings will do? How can Americans, used to being serially deceived and terrorized by the FBI, believe anything Wray says?

Mayorkas? He’s surely trying to avoid being embarrassed and prosecuted, and we already know the man who has always maintained the border is “secure” and “closed” is a liar.

Certainly, they’re trying to distract the public and Congress as they destroy evidence. Classifying government incompetence, malfeasance and crimes is a time-honored practice. Thus the Harris/Biden Administration ends, not with a bang but with the whir of a shredder.

