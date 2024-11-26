Biden is working very hard… to screw things up before he leaves

Medicare, Medicaid, and the U.S. are broke, so what does Joe Biden do? He suggests doling out massive subsidies for drugs that aren’t currently covered:

Biden proposes Medicare and Medicaid cover costly weight-loss drugs for millions of obese Americans Millions of Americans with obesity would be eligible to have popular weight-loss drugs like Wegovy or Ozempic covered by Medicare or Medicaid under a new rule the Biden administration proposed Tuesday morning. While the rule would give millions of people access to weekly injectables that have helped people shed pounds so quickly that some have labeled them miracle drugs, it would cost taxpayers as much as $35 billion over the next decade. The costly proposal from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services immediately sets the stage for a showdown between the powerful pharmaceutical industry and Robert F. Kennedy Jr., an outspoken opponent of the weight-loss drugs who, as President-elect Donald Trump’s nominee to lead the agency, could block the measure. ‘It’s a good day for anyone who suffers from obesity,’ U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra told The Associated Press in an interview. ‘It’s a game changer for Americans who can’t afford these drugs otherwise.’

Biden obviously loves Big Pharma more than taxpayers. The more subsidies they hand out, the higher the cost goes for everything. As they upped the subsidies and eligibility on Obamacare, the price for the rest of us soared.

We are constantly told how great the Obama and Biden administrations were for the economy. If that were true, then why has the amount of people on Medicaid skyrocketed? Well over 20% of people in the United States are covered by Medicaid today, a major increase from around 15% when Obama took office.

An article from Stastista shows detailed Medicaid enrollment data, which I’ll expand on below:

47.2 million people were covered by Medicaid in 2008, but by 2018, that number was up to 73.5 million. That’s a 55% increase in eight years, which basically shows that when Obamacare took away freedom of choice on what kind of health insurance people could buy, he pushed a massive number to government-run Medicaid.

76.2 million were covered at the end of Trump’s term, which was only up less than 4%. How? Trump took away the penalty on taxes if you didn’t have a policy and he gave people back the freedom of choice of what kind of insurance people could buy.

By 2022, People covered by Medicaid soared to 90.8 million, or up over 19% in two years, as Biden again took away freedom of choice, and health insurance costs continued to soar, screwing the rest of us.

Does it look like the economy is doing well for the lower and middle classes when so many people end up on government health care for the poor? In 2023, the number rose again:

The number of people enrolled in Medicaid increased by 6.5 percent in 2023, while expenditure increased by 8.3 percent.

The Democrats’ solution to helping poor and middle class people is to always have the government provide more “free” stuff or subsidies to make them dependent on the government. They love big government. They will fight like cats and dogs against any government cuts that Trump and his team will suggest, no matter how much fraud or inefficiencies they find.

And Trump’s policies worked exceedingly well. In three short years, before COVID, Trump’s smaller government, lower taxes, fewer regulations, and energy independence led to record low poverty, low inflation, and rapidly rising real wages, especially for those at the bottom, including all races and people at all education levels. He was helping the people about whom Democrats only pretend to care.

And Trump did this without the help of Democrats. The media and other Democrats sought to destroy him every day of his presidency. They called him “illegitimate” and falsely said he was a dictator. A dictator would be for a bigger government, not for giving more freedom, power, and money to the people.

Think how much better it could have been if not for the constant obstruction and endless investigations about the fraudulent claim of Russian collusion.

And on top of all this, Biden also appears to want to expand the war in Ukraine, and the borders are obviously still open. He is working very hard... to garbage things up for Trump, while claiming he wants things to go well.

