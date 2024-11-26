Some thoughts concerning birthright citizenship in the United States

The concept establishing that a child born in the United States to illegal alien parents is at-birth a United States citizen is false. By all appearances it was at some point in our history created out of whole cloth and apparently perpetrated as truth from somewhere within the bowels of the executive branch of government, not Congress. (Neither did it originate from the Constitution, and has lasted for at least fifty years of which I am aware.) Such a child is, most likely, a citizen of the country of which his/her parents are citizens. Certainly not the United States.

The fact of the matter is that, removing a child born in the United States to illegal alien parents with those parents is maintaining the family unit, rather than separating the family unit. This is a point that must be established as fact going forward. The issue now becomes how to establish the truth in the place of the existing false narrative or anticipated litigation.

The problem going forward will obviously come from those entities that profit financially from illegal immigration, or seek to destroy the United States. They are powerful and adept at tying up proceedings that threaten their source of revenue/power/purpose. To understand the directions such resistance will come from, all interested parties must understand that immigration is politics and politics are immigration. Nowhere will more resistance come than from the bureaucrats heading various agencies, in and out of government, whose budgets and staffing will be threatened by this America First program to remove illegal aliens. Expect the emerging discourse to be made dramatically distorted.

The use of Title 8 Immigration and Nationality Act and the Constitution will, of course, be the basis to Tom Homan’s and President Trump’s approach to meeting the illegal alien challenge. The courts will be used by those enemies within, opposing America first efforts, even if the standing false narrative is dispelled by Executive Order. The opposition will be desperate. The 800-pound gorilla in the room is that illegal immigration is a component of irregular warfare being waged against the United States. This policy over time has exposed our vulnerabilities, and our enemies within and without continue to take advantage of it.

The 14th Amendment of the Constitution is the final word on the matter of birthright citizenship and the intent of its meaning is found in the Congressional debate and post-Civil War history at the time of passage. The 14th Amendment was created exclusively for application to slaves who were then currently within the United States and their children. Holding otherwise is aiding and abetting America’s enemies in this ongoing irregular war. It is time to put America first.

Zack Taylor previously served as the Chairman of the National Association of Former Border Patrol Officers, and spent 16 years as the County Republican Chairman for Santa Cruz County, Arizona.

Image: Free image, Pixabay license.