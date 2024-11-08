Should Trump try to amend the Constitution?

Now that the election is settled, it’s time to focus on the governing agenda. Though I’m usually reluctant to mess with the Constitution, I think an amendment is in order regarding Article III.

During the campaign, the Democrats revealed their willingness to “pack” the Supreme Court. This is intended to nullify the particularly wise justices who don’t like the Dems’ hare-brained schemes. Kind of hearkens back to 1935, when FDR made such an attempt to pack the Court following the Schechter Poultry case that gutted the National Industrial Recovery Act, which was a key component of the New Deal. Congress failed to go along with FDR, and relations between the two branches remained strained henceforth.

All I am suggesting is that the amendment simply say, “The Supreme Court is to be composed of nine justices, no more and no fewer.” In practice, the Court has been composed of nine justices ever since 1869. But Congress can change that — and perhaps that is what should be changed.

With both the White House and Congress on board, such an amendment can be proposed. The next step would be for it to be ratified by at least 38 states. Trump did not carry quite that many of them, but the proposal is hardly all that controversial. Maintaining the status quo should typically be a popular concept.

As long as Trump is president, or the GOP has Congress, the Supreme Court will remain safe, so there’s no reason to panic. Other priorities should come ahead of this issue. But the Dems are still not giving up on fundamentally changing the rules so they can impose their awful agenda.

And speaking of evil schemes, the Dems also want to add new states such as Puerto Rico and the District of Columbia. Might as well throw in Guam, American Samoa, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. All this so they can engineer a lapdog Senate. This is a lot more complicated than protecting the Supreme Court, since there are also movements afoot within the continental U.S. for parts of states to re-combine in order to achieve a higher degree of political uniformity. This was done long ago, when West Virginia cleaved off Virginia so it could remain in the Union. Since 1941, parts of northeastern California and southern Oregon have been working on forming the state of Jefferson. Needless to say, that progress has been slow. Far be it from me to offer a concise and equitable way for this to be handled in the Constitution.

As with overcoming electoral cheating, marshaling overwhelming numerical superiority is the most reliable way to protect the Supreme Court and the integrity of the Senate. We just did that, but the forces of evil are still gnawing on their chains.

Image via Pixabay.