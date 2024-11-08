The election had nothing to do with racism and sexism… unless they’re referring to the Democrats

The Democrats always play the race and sex cards when campaigning for office; now a huge number are falsely blaming racism and sexism for President Trump’s victory.

It is demonstrably easy to show that Trump’s win had nothing to do with race and sex but was instead based on policies.

In 2020, Trump received 74 million votes, running against a white man, and this year he received around 73 million votes, running against a black woman. I would challenge anyone to do a simple analysis and show the evidence that the votes had anything to do with Kamala’s sex or race.

Meanwhile, most people posing as journalists and entertainers, and other Democrats like the Obamas, lectured people about how they ought to vote for Kamala because of her race and sex, instead of talking about policies, results, or achievements. They wanted the election to be based on sexism and racism, not Trump voters. And remember, Biden picked Kamala as VP specifically because she was a black woman.

I would vote for anyone who has common sense policies like Trump, no matter what race or sex they are… but I would never vote for anyone who:

Believes that big government is the solution to all problems;

Uses unelected bureaucrats to regulate and control the American people;

Intentionally opened the border and caused massive damage to communities throughout the U.S.;

Supports lawless sanctuary cities and states;

Refuses to support voter integrity laws to guarantee only citizens vote;

Falsely claims that requiring photo IDs to vote is racist;

Supports government health care for all, including illegals;

Supports policies that lead to the disintegration of the family and generational poverty;

Blocks poor and minority children from opportunities to attend better schools;

Continually lies and says that Trump's tax rate cuts only benefited the wealthy while also falsely claiming that they cost the government trillions;

Supported Dr. Fauci no matter how much he lied;

Continues to lie about what Trump said in Charlottesville to gin up racial division and hate;

Uses the FBI and IRS to target political opponents;

Never cared that Biden and Hillary enriched their families with kickbacks from around the world;

Used former intelligence officials to cover up the Biden family corruption as they interfered in the 2020 election;

Continually builds up the finances of Iran and their terrorist groups that pledge death to America and death to Israel;

Supports abortion with no limits;

Refuses to support legislation that would render life-saving health care to newborns who survived abortions;

Thinks that it is OK that parents have no say in whether their children’s genitals are removed;

Can’t identify what a woman is;

Forces women to compete against men in sports and share locker rooms with them;

Falsely tells the public that the government can control sea levels, temperatures and storm activity if we just surrender more freedom and pay more taxes;

Supports the worthless Paris Climate accord, which will bankrupt America and do nothing to change the climate;

Blocks drilling and pipelines;

Blocks natural gas exports;

Forces people to buy electric cars and appliances;

Hands out massive amounts of green kickbacks to political supporters;

Falsely claims that inflation is due to gouging instead of too much spending, too many regulations, a destructive energy policy, and open borders;

Continually lies that January 6th, 2021 was an insurrection;

Incessantly throws huge amounts of money at colleges and universities and then dictatorially and unconstitutionally pays off student loans.

Basically, I would never vote for someone like Kamala Harris—and neither would a majority of Americans, both men and women, and of all races,

There are a massive number of reasons Trump supporters voted the way they did and it had nothing to do with race or sex.

We are told that Trump does not support women and that he will not surround himself with smart women yet he has a woman, Linda McMahon, leading his transition team. He is also the first president ever to appoint a woman, Susie Wiles, to be chief of staff.

What is the likelihood that the media and Democrat women will cheer McMahon or Wiles? The answer is they won’t because they only support women who think like they do.

