SAF for AF1

There is no doubt about it -- with Trump’s election, our all-American animal spirits have been unleashed. Soon, our energy resources will also be unleashed. Not only “drill, baby, drill,” but export, baby, export, including opening up the liquefied natural gas spigots, which has national security implications.

Contrary to Dem obfuscation, President Trump is not against clean energy, per se. For example, liquefied natural gas is considered the “clean” fossil fuel, and Trump plans to resume LNG exports, and increase permits for new projects.

Fantastic! We are sick and tired of being chastened by sanctimonious climate extremists whose unwavering dogma actually undermines their purpose and ultimate goals. In addition to an “all of the above” approach to satiating our energy needs, what follows is an idea that may even mollify the clean energy advocates.

While drilling like demons below, why not employ some clean-energy thermodynamics above? Specifically, retrofit domestic incarnations of planes designated as Air Force One to utilize sustainable aviation fuel (SAF). (Whatever plane President Trump rides in is conserved to be AF1 -- it’s a call sign, not a specific aircraft.)

In short, SAF is a biofuel that can be used in aircraft to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. More information about the alternative fuel made from non-petroleum feedstocks is here. It’s is not futuristic, but already being deployed by some of the airline industry’s behemoths.

Crucially, SAF is SAFE, and there’s not much modification required. For example, this Boeing 747 Jumbo has flown using 100% sustainable aviation fuel. There have even been long-haul passenger flights using 100% SAF. Perhaps, for starters, AF1 can be configured for blended SAF (with traditional jet fuel) up to 50%, for domestic routes.

Importantly, the low-carbon, bio-based aviation fuel is produced in America by companies like GEVO. That ought to drive the batty climate activists even battier. Imagine President Trump arriving on AF1 to commemorate the opening of a new drilling site, pipeline, or whatnot, on a plane powered by SAF. The joyous one who dances terrestrially, now dancing the “skies on laughter-silvered wings” (from High Flight, by John Gillespie Magee, Jr.) -- powered by SAF. I don’t think the myopic greenies could handle the resulting cognitive dissonance.

Sure, it may be symbolic, but still a strong message that so-called clean energy like SAF can be a part of our “all of the above” paradigm. It will resonate more than the hypocritical messages sent by the jet-setting alarmists in their polluting private jets.

Compared to DIE-hard Dems, President Trump is remarkably flexible and open-minded. It’s not just “drill, baby, drill,” but “all of the above, baby,” including in the skies above as we “slip the surly bonds of Earth” (Magee) using fuel from American feedstock. What goes around comes around -- in more ways than one.

Image: National Archives