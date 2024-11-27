Deportation: Everyone Gets Their Wish

The spectacle of state governors and mayors of important jurisdictions promising to impede enforcement of immigration laws is unsurprising to observers of the development of American progressivism into wokism. Of course, they don’t believe they are bound by the laws when they are on the side of God (except that they don’t believe in God). But they are on the right side of history, as the story goes.

The reaction of Trump supporters and projected members of his government is predictable. They recognize that these officials are scum, and threaten them with the full force of the law. Tom Homan promises “shock and awe,” and he looks like he means it.

Governor Maura Healey of Massachusetts has said that “Every tool in the toolbox has got to be used to protect our citizens, to protect our residents, and protect our states, and certainly to hold the line on democracy and the rule of law.” The key word is “residents” rather than citizens. Governor J.B. Pritzker of Illinois also emphasized his duty to residents: "I am going to do everything that I can to protect our undocumented immigrants. They are residents of our state." The governors of Michigan and California have also promised resistance.

Mayor Mike Johnston of Denver promised a public uprising to protect illegals: “It’s like the Tiananmen Square moment with the rose and the gun, right? You’d have every one of those Highland moms who came out for the migrants. And you do not want to mess with them.”

Without gathering opposing comments from the politicians who support the mass demonstrations, it’s clear that this is an issue for rhetorical appeals to one side or the other. The aggressive claims of those like Homan who intend to make deportation work trigger the opposing politicians who play to their own immigration-loving supporters. There might be a way to give them what they want good and hard.

The amusing way would be for the president-elect to announce awareness of the strong views held by politicians like Pritzker and Healy and Johnson. Everyone acknowledges that the deportation of millions is going to take some time, and that some places will come first and other later. Trump might make a well-publicized announcement that, as a special favor, he is granting to a limited extent the wishes of leaders like Healey and Pritzker, and all governors and mayors who have announced their intention to protect their “residents” will come last in the deportation project. At the same time, he might appeal to those NGOs that have promoted the mass illegal immigration asking them to provide funds or transportation to help illegal immigrants to move to those jurisdictions that have promised to protect them. Those who move will be assured of living happily at public expense for months, or even years, until the states and cities friendly to the deportation project have been cleared.

This way everyone (except perhaps some unfortunate citizens) can have what they want. Politicians opposed to deportations will have protected the large number of illegals who will flee to their jurisdiction, and their supporters will, no doubt, be pleased and proud. At the same time, since the deportation project can’t be pursued everywhere at once, it won’t be delayed a bit, and the citizens who are in favor of it will be rewarded to find their regions cleared first. Back in August Governor Healey declared a state of emergency over the number of immigrants arriving there, and asked citizens to take them into their homes. No doubt that appeal was met by her supporters, and they will find even more space in their homes for the new migration of “residents” of less friendly states.

The citizens of migrant-friendly elected leaders will have something to think about when the next elections roll around. And when the time comes for these areas to be cleared, perhaps the leaders will have reconsidered their posturing, or perhaps there will be different leaders.

Image: U.S. Customs and Border Protection