Putin calls Biden's bluff

Early on Thursday, Putin used missiles capable of carrying nuclear weapons to send us a 'message,' severely escalating the mess with which Biden's handlers have entangled us:

Russia sent a volley of missiles at the eastern city of Dnipro on Thursday, Ukrainian officials said, the latest assault in a week of rising hostilities between the two adversaries. Ukraine claimed Russia had used an intercontinental ballistic missile, which would have represented a significant escalation in its assaults. But several Western officials said that the weapon was not an ICBM and instead was likely an intermediate-range missile that flies shorter distances. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss a private Western intelligence assessment… President Volodymyr Zelensky said Russia had attacked Ukraine with a new class of missile. “All the parameters -- speed, altitude -- match those of an intercontinental ballistic missile,” he said. “All expert evaluations are underway.”

None of that is critical. What is important is the messaging behind the strike. Because these weapon systems are modular, accommodating different types of payload packages, they are designed so that other types of warheads can be used when necessary -- an inert piece of ballast for training, conventional high explosives, or a nuclear device.

It's the personal protection equivalent of loading up Full Metal Jacket rounds (FMJ) for practice and carrying Jacketed Hallow Points in your personal loadout for everyday carry.

We can take this report from Ukraine's Air Force; Ukrainska Pravda informed sources with a grain of salt, but it makes an important point:

The Russians used the Rubezh intercontinental ballistic missile for the first time during the morning attack on Dnipro on 21 November. This missile is a potential carrier of nuclear warheads.

The message should be that these missiles could have been carrying nuclear warheads and with the dangers of fallout, this alone should give everyone pause as a serious issue.

For some inexplicable reason, Biden, or likely the people behind him who are actually running the show, seem to be bent on pushing us toward open war with Russia. As others have observed, this class of missile is strangely out of place in this conflict. Its use was clearly to convey a message.

Biden, or again, the people behind him, crossed over a line in authorizing the use of long-range weapons to strike military targets inside Russia. And now, with this 'signal' from Russia, we can see that the situation has grown deadly serious.

D Parker is an engineer, inventor, wordsmith, and student of history, former director of communications for a civil rights organization, and a long-time contributor to conservative websites. Find him on Substack.

Image: User:VargaA