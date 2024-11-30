Nobody’s buying the left's hate hoaxes

They're still at it.

Congressman Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) accused Republicans of sending threatening phone calls and "swatting" Democrats. He laughably tried to take the high road saying that "House Democrats will not be deterred or intimidated from serving the people by violent threats.”

A Texas Democrat faked racist comments to himself, and he’s facing charges. A Democrat-supporting media has put up a fake Pro-Trump website, evidently being part of a plan to get Progressives elected by using a “unique, innovative digital strategy.”

These ridiculous hate hoaxes are nothing new for the Left.

We didn’t buy them then and we’re not buying them now.

I remember being suspicious when the Tawana Brawley case hit the airwaves. It was just too over-the-top with Al Sharpton playing a major role in inciting racial animus in the case. Some say it was he who stoked racial tensions so high eight years later that there were murders at Freddie's Fashion Mart.

We're still hearing echoes of the E. Jean Carroll case against Donald Trump.

This peculiar woman once described an episode of the TV show, "Law and Order" that just so happened to match up almost perfectly with her account of Mr. Trump's alleged assault against her. It was rather hard for me to take her seriously after she opined that people "find rape sexy" and that she painted the rocks in a dry stream bed blue. The judge and jury thought differently as they awarded her $5 million in damages.

If it’s not hoaxes, it’s outright violence.

A deranged Bernie Sanders supporter shot Rep. Steve Scalise and other Republicans playing softball. Sen. Rand Paul, (R-KY) was assaulted by a Leftist neighbor resulting in critical injuries, so much so that he lost a portion of a lung. Antifa fascists and BLM terrorists caused over $2 billion in damages during the George Floyd riots.

Almost 400 Catholic Churches across the United States have been vandalized and burned in the aftermath of the Dobbs decision which sent the issue of abortion back to the states. I doubt that conservative Christian Republicans are burning their own churches.

Every time some deranged Leftist(s) goes off the rails and wreaks havoc, conservative commentators naturally take note of it.

And every time they do, Leftists resond with some variation of "Republicans PounceTM." These complaints usually mention how the situation is “more complex than Republicans say,” or that the Democrats’ comments were “taken out of context.”

You see, it’s not the inappropriate or even criminal event that’s problematic, it’s the way Republicans report on it.

At the risk of sounding hyperbolic, I'm going to say that this pattern goes way back.

Southern Democrats largely owned the slaves, started the Civil War, formed the KKK and passed Jim Crow laws. They resisted passage of the 13th, 14th and 15th Amendments that freed the slaves, granted them citizenship and granted them the right to vote.

They’ve sentenced entire generations of the poor and especially minorities to lives of poverty, ignorance and despair through the War On Poverty.

Stories abound of Leftist criminal ineptitude in Lahaina, East Palestine, Florida, and North Carolina.

When you press a Democrat on their history of racism and violence they'll often come back with the "Republicans and Democrats Switched" trope that no one with a triple-digit IQ believes.

Given their ongoing record, it’s easy to see why they’re eager to shift the blame. The radical Leftists who now control the Democrat party have seemingly abandoned any plans to make America safer, stronger, more prosperous and more united.

Quite the opposite, in fact. Their primary tactic is to divide Americans into increasingly smaller groups of victims and oppressors, turn us against one another and, when we call them out on it they resort to projection and blame us for their own actions.

It’d be nice if they’d put a fraction of that energy into making things better rather than tearing things down.

Americans roundly rejected their platform this year, with nearly every U.S. state moving to the right.

What those of us who are clinging to our Bibles and guns want are secure borders, affordable food, fuel and housing and an end to the specter of WWIII.

That’s not too much to ask.