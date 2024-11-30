In Wisconsin, distraught Dems scream at the lake. They should go jump in the lake instead

They’re baaack: Loony leftists are disturbing the peace yet again.

Following President Trump’s electoral trouncing of Kamala, a bunch of Wisconsin women decided to scream at Lake Michigan.

I’ve got a better idea: Jump in it. Take the darn plunge already, it’ll be more cathartic for you in the long run.



What is it with leftists and their primal screams?

If they are attempting to relieve stress, it is evidently not working. First, they rage and rampage in the forests, projecting witchy vibes into the tranquil ambience. Even the big brown bears became befuddled; still, better them than their hapless husbands, I guess.



Now they’re bothering the fishes by screaming on the shores of Lake Michigan. Yep, fish can hear human voices, though, I admit, it may not be as disturbing as sharing water with plunging progressives.



One of the leading screamers revealed her nuttiness (and not in a good way), saying:

"We don’t want to scream helplessly at the sky … We want to scream like a pack of wolves [to bring down the administration]."

Even if wolves screamed that’d be worrisome pantomime, but they are much more prone to howl, growl and snarl.



They say that misery loves company, and it’s clear that misery envelops the lake screamers. While their child-like tantrums may provide the immediate gratification that undisciplined leftists crave, over the long term, their primal rages tend to exacerbate their discordant deportment.

There’s empirical evidence for this: They screamed in 2016 when Trump won, and they screamed in 2024 when Trump won. They even screamed in-between; their ear-piecing shrieks not aimed “helplessly at the sky,” mind you, but at the helpless flora and fauna of the peaceful forests.



Notwithstanding the brief fellowship (such as is possible amongst a hysterical horde of malcontents), screaming at a lake is unhelpful over the long run. Mental health benefits dissipate, rather than accrue. Psychologists, to the extent they can be trusted, insist that there’s minimal evidence that screaming improves mental health.



But plunging into cold water is another story.

As with many outdoorsy escapades, a modicum of caution is advised; nevertheless, a good cold-water plunge does provide physical and mental health benefits. These benefits are corroborated by healthcare professionals. For example, this doctor maintains that:

“Cold exposure increases the presence of norepinephrine, a neurotransmitter and hormone that helps with mood.”

It’s apparent that the screaming leftists need a strong dose of norepinephrine, so don’t just scream at Lake Michigan -- dive in (supposedly, it’s warming a bit, but still rather chilly this time of year).



Here’s a follow-on idea: Once you egress from the murky water, warm up with the irresistible DOTY to a rousing version of the SOTY. That will comfort your troubled minds. It’s as Sen. John Fetterman said while upbraiding Dems for freaking out: “Just grab a grip.”



