Muslims and leftists are rampaging against Israel...in Montreal

Around 2,500 years ago, Aesop (c. 620-564 BC) wrote short fables that pithily revealed deep truths. They used to be part of the Western canon but are no longer. And that’s a shame because if more Westerners had been raised on Aesop and knew the story of the Farmer and the Viper, they would not have welcomed in bazillions of Muslims from countries practicing the strictest versions of that faith, they would not have encouraged leftism, and they definitely would not be surprised by the violent anti-Israel rioting in Montreal.

As with all of Aesop’s stories, The Farmer And The Viper is short, and the outcome is not sweet. A farmer, walking through his fields one chilly morning, finds a viper frozen stiff but not quite dead. Out of an excess of misplaced sympathy, the farmer takes the viper and places it inside his shirt to warm it. The viper, when it recovers from the cold, promptly bites the farmer, killing him.

The moral of the story is that when you are kind to something evil, you will be betrayed. The once-common expression to describe this was “to nourish a viper in one’s bosom.”

Unsurprisingly, this is not the only tale reminding people that there is evil in the world and that you cannot nurture it, for it will destroy you. A Russian version of the tale is The Frog And The Scorpion. In that version, as flood waters rise, a frog yields to a scorpion’s request that he carry the scorpion across a river to safety. Halfway across the river, the scorpion bites the frog, causing both to drown. As they sink, the frog asks, “Why did you do this, since it kills you, too?” The scorpion answers, “I couldn’t help myself. It is my nature.”

And there’s the Talmud, which states simply, “If you are kind to the cruel, you will end up being cruel to the kind.” (For the curious, this bit of wisdom is found in the Midrash.)

But as I said, the nature of leftism is that it learns nothing from the past. As with the Jacobins, it’s always the Year One. Or, if you want to switch sides of the French aisle, leftists are like the Bourbons, the line of the French kings whom the Jacobins overthrew: They have learned nothing and forgotten nothing.

Thus, they have their little bits of embedded knowledge (like Jasmine Crockett screaming about blacks being forcibly taken to America), but they have no larger understanding (e.g., the last legal slave shipped to America was in 1808, the slave trade existed because black tribesmen captured each other and sold their captives to Muslim traders, slavery was a human norm, all people in the past were both slaves and enslavers at some point, etc.).

That inability to learn is why the West embraces leftism despite its unending bloody failures going back to the French Revolution. And it’s why leftists embrace Islam despite its unparalleled 1,700-year history of violent conquest—and that gets me to Canada.

Canada has been unparalleled in the welcome mat it’s set out for people from hardcore Muslim countries in the Middle East and Africa. Thanks to its generous immigration policies, roughly 1 in 20 people (5% of the population) in Canada are now Muslim, making Islam the second most popular religion. Here’s a little chart I made based on Wikipedia figures showing Islam’s growth through 2021:

I think we can assume that the line has ascended even more steeply in the last three years.

Naturally, the Muslims in Canada live mostly in urban areas. As of 2021, they were over 10% of Toronto’s population and almost 9% of Montreal’s population. As shown in this analysis, which endlessly proves itself to be true, at around 10%, Muslims get restive in violent and lawless ways.

Perhaps because he’s a leftist and/or perhaps because he’s starting to be afraid of Canada’s Muslim population, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau hasn’t been showing any love to Israel in the last year. Beginning this fall, Canada has been blocking weapon sales to Israel via the U.S. and directly embargoing them from Canada. When the malevolent ICC announced that it was indicting Benjamin Netanyahu and Yoav Gallant for war crimes (a charge that included throwing in a dead terrorist for “balance”), Trudeau excitedly announced that he was all in on the plan.

But it’s never enough. If it were enough, antisemitic Muslim activists and their fellow travelers on the left wouldn’t have spent the last year protesting against Israel in Montreal, an activity that is escalating in its ferocity. Trudeau refuses to condemn the protests.

Why are Montréal police not bringing in the riot squad?



The Pro-Palestine mob is now smashing windows at McGill University.



I have an out of box idea.

Jail if they are Canadian.

Deport immediately if they are not.pic.twitter.com/VD9hD8jPmV — sonofabench (@therealmrbench) October 7, 2024

Complete lawlessness in Montreal as the Pro-Hamas terror mobs emboldened by the Trudeau Liberals destroy the PM’s own hometown.



Rioters on a violent rampage and not a single word from our government. They only act when you disagree with them.



Bring back law and order, safe… pic.twitter.com/jz2YVKBtL9 — Melissa Lantsman (@MelissaLantsman) November 23, 2024

They are burning down Montreal in the name of "Palestine" while Canada promises to arrest Netanyahu if he travels there.



What a broken country. pic.twitter.com/tpv2OFikj5 — 𝗡𝗶𝗼𝗵 𝗕𝗲𝗿𝗴 ♛ ✡︎ (@NiohBerg) November 23, 2024

Anti-Israel protesters destroying the Palais des congrès in Montreal, Canada.



We don't actually have to tolerate this. Letting this happen is a choice. Why do those in power choose to do nothing?pic.twitter.com/LPKuwma8Ht — Colin Wright (@SwipeWright) November 23, 2024

(What’s striking about the above video is that they’ve pixelated the faces of people actively in engaging in criminal activity. Canada nice has morphed into Canada stupid.

Justin Trudeau refuses to condemn the anti-semitic riots in Montreal.



He has time to dance & do selfies.



But he’s too busy to condemn a violent Hamas takeover of our streets.



Not worth the chaos. pic.twitter.com/053h0NMqIW — Pierre Poilievre (@PierrePoilievre) November 23, 2024

Radical Islamists* are vipers, they are scorpions, and they are evil. When we nurture them to our bosoms, carry them on our backs, or reward them with goodness, we are signing our own death certificates.

There’s very little time left for the West to figure this out and to make the Muslims in their countries decide whether they want to embrace Western values and be good citizens (subject to stringent punishments if they deviate from that) or if they want to be deported to countries that are already Sharia-compliant.

______________________

*Not all Muslims, of course, because some of them are lovely and good people (see, e.g., about halfway down this post).

Image: X screen grab.