So why did Biden decide to honor Planned Parenthood's boss with a presidential medal now?

Joe Biden's quiet decision to honor Planned Parenthood boss Cecile Richards with the Presidential Medal of Freedom at a secretive White House ceremony as his term closes out left a lot of people puzzled.

After all, he doesn't seem to gain anything from it, but it certainly seals his reputation as a nasty, Catholic-hostile president, which is odd in a president who claims to be Catholic -- in a party where the majority of Catholic voters have since fled.

Monica Showalter noted the award in a post yesterday, but I wanted to add some thoughts suggestive a possible of "why this, why now?" underlying motive for Richards's award.

First the, "Why now?" :

Not to be ghoulish, but "At the beginning of this year, Richards announced she had been diagnosed with glioblastoma, an aggressive and incurable form of brain cancer. It is the same cancer that killed Biden’s son Beau and his friend, former Arizona Sen. John McCain." It's very likely Richards's end is near.

I am convinced that Kamala Harris's astonishing political rise and (ill)fortune to become her party's presidential candidate, despite her obvious incompetence, is because she is Planned Parenthood's darling. (That would be the same for do-nothing Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becarra).

I am also convinced that this award for Richards was originally scheduled for the days immediately following January 20, when Kamala was "supposed" to have assumed the Office of the President.

In the wake of Supreme Court's Dobbs ruling, overturning Roe v. Wade and casting the decisions to the states, the so-called, "Reproduction Freedom" (R.F.)" idea became Joe's, then Kamala's 2024 election platform.

Kamala's victory was to have been a victory for "R.F."

Hard to see any other reason for it, other than to 'celebrate' a very lethal thing to babies in the womb.

Pity.

Of course, a whole socio-psychological dissertation could be written about the fallacy of abortion as the foundation of feminine freedom, but the above covers the main items of my conjecture.

That's some devout Catholic in Joe.