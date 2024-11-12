McDonald’s, blacks threatened and assaulted by open-minded Democrats

The Daily Caller recently reported: “In the wake of Trump’s widely-publicized campaign stop at the ‘Golden Arches’” (a McDonald’s franchise in Feasterville-Trevose, Pennsylvania), “Yelp disabled reviews for the location amid a flood of negative comments, and the franchise’s owner retained private security to ensure the safety of employees and patrons in response to threats made against the eatery.”

Only deranged Democrat supporters would make threats to a fast-food restaurant. And, because they are deranged Democrats (I repeat myself), they may actually carry out the threats. Let’s hope they don’t burn the establishment down, or assault Ronald as they’ve assaulted Donald. I could also see them trying to depose Mayor McCheese. Or assassinate him. All in the interest of saving our democracy, of course!

Speaking of assaults, Pastor Michael R. Jordan of New Era Baptist Church in Birmingham, Alabama recently used his church’s sign to state: “Attention to all Blacks who plan to vote for Trump: You are an ignorant stupid Negro.” If you don’t vote for someone because of the color of his skin, you are an “ignorant stupid Negro”! And racist, too! That’s a lovely healing message designed to unite us all as God’s children!

The sign also read: “Warning African Americans: A vote for Trump will put Blacks back to picking cotton.” That checks out. Trump will assuredly soon have all black folks picking cotton in the fields. “Crazy” is too weak a term. God save him. Maybe he needs a Big Mac.

Also speaking of assaults, the day before the election in Edmonds, Washington, an older white woman sporting a Kamala Harris pin punched a black female Trump-supporter in the chin. When another woman intervened, the Harris harpy punched her, too. The reason for the assaults? The white lady didn’t think a black person should be voting for Trump. Hey, when those uppity negroes (I’m using Pastor Jordan’s word here) want to vote for whom they want to vote for, a tolerant, open-minded white person has to physically assault them, right?

Image via X.