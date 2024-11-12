A real border czar: Thank goodness President Trump gave us Tom Homan

In what must have been the most welcome and heartily necessary appointment, President Trump announced that Tom Homan would serve as his border czar.

According to the Associated Press:

WASHINGTON (AP) — President-elect Donald Trump says Tom Homan, his former acting U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement director, will serve as “border czar” in his incoming administration, a position that is likely to play a key role in Trump’s campaign pledges to secure the U.S.-Mexico border and mount a massive deportation operation. “I am pleased to announce that the Former ICE Director, and stalwart on Border Control, Tom Homan, will be joining the Trump Administration, in charge of our Nation’s Borders,” he wrote late Sunday on his Truth Social site. Trump said Homan will be responsible for the southern and northern borders, maritime and aviation security and will be in responsible for deportation efforts — a central part of Trump’s agenda. Homan said Monday during an appearance on Fox News that he was honored at the appointment.

What a breath of fresh air that was! Unlike what we saw from the Biden administration, someone who actually wants the job and who will be impervious to leftist screeching about 'deporter in chief.'

Recall that when Biden appointed Kamala Harris his border czar, he noted that it was an undesirable job, but he knew she'd be great at it, a claim that like all his other claims, was rubbish.

As for Harris herself, she paid little attention to the job, surprised the eggheads and Latin American leaders with her ignorance and did little of any value but avoid the press. To the surprise of no one, she failed miserably, and millions of unvetted illegals crossed over without consequence, enriching cartels, fattening the corrupt NGO industrial complex, wreaking havoc on public services, pushing crime higher, creating housing shortages, driving interest rates higher, and causing other problems, none of which have been addressed.

Now we have Homan who has tough beat-cop experience as a former Border Patrolman, moral clarity in understanding his mission and communicating it to all, and excellent know-how about how government bureaucracies work, how illegal aliens work, how the press works, how cartels work, how NGOs and open-border lobbies work and how to be effective.

To give you the flavor of just how much, take a look at this extraordinary piece he wrote for American Thinker in 2020, titled 'The Facts on the Crisis at our Border and How to Fix It,' which begins this way:

For the past 18 months we have seen a concerted effort to vilify the Trump administration for declaring a national emergency on the southern border and all the actions that have been taken in support of that declaration. The left continues to talk about “cages” and “family separation.” They say that all these actions were mean-spirited, racist, and xenophobic. They say it was inhumane and there was no reason to do it, so it must be about hatred toward immigrants. It has been their battle cry to demonize President Trump, the Border Patrol, and Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). It is time to talk about facts that have been ignored. The so-called cages were planned, funded, built, and utilized by the Obama administration. That is a proven fact. Any news outlet could easily send a Freedom of Information Act request for those records, which would end all speculation. Do you think anyone in the media did that? Of course not, because it would not fit into their false narrative.

It's one excellent, little-noted point after another, with continuous minute descriptions about what is happening, what the incentives are, and why it's happening. He points the finger on every guilty party pretending to be a hero. He also points to the vast human cost of this monstrous enterprise that exploits migrants, ultimately damaging them as people, too.

Here he is in action with the seedy creatures of the Washington swamp:

Meet Donald Trump's New Border Czar Thomas Homan... @AOC has already met him. 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/wumXah6jle — The 🐰🕳️ (@TheHoleTweet) November 11, 2024

Tom Homan is based. pic.twitter.com/65R37nwUdt — Liberty Pill Memes (@LibertyPillMeme) November 11, 2024

Every clip of I see of Tom Homan in hearings and interviews makes me love this man more. Easily the best pick I’ve seen so far for any appointment. pic.twitter.com/7AXB1VktuN — The artist formerly known as S😈ssy Semite ✡︎ (@bklyngirl42) November 12, 2024

Here's his warning to the cartels, going the Full Bibi:

NEW: Donald Trump’s ‘Border Czar’ Tom Homan says they are going to use US Special Operations to wipe cartels off the face of the Earth.



“The illegal animals coming across the border... 31% of women that make their journey get r*ped by criminal cartels.”



“Children get r*ped.… pic.twitter.com/DshXIkG4ru — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) November 12, 2024

He's utterly unafraid of any of them, utterly uncowed by their narratives, unwilling to give any ground to their lies. I doubt many of those swamp things would like to tangle with him a second time. I doubt the cartels would, either.

That's the bulldozer approach that's needed with a problem as big and unchecked as our unguarded border, allowing millions of unvetted illegals into our country. A country without borders is not a country, and Homan is about to stop that problem right now, making America great again, and making America America again.

This was the appointment America needed, wanted and voted for. Praise to President Trump who knew that.

Image: Twitter screen shot