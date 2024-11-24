Is Britain getting ready for a Trump of its own?

For a while now, we've seen a lot of radical leftist lunacies coming out of Britain.

We've since seen people thrown in prison for social media posts, killers getting let off the hook for atrocious crimes against children while conservatives have been given long prison terms for literally talking out of turn, migrants getting special treatment, people thown in prison for thought crimes, such as silent praying outside abortion clinics, along with unprecedented British interference in our own elections. (That was followed by the Eddie Haskell-like congratulations Starmer extended to President Trump on his great re-election victory.)

There's also this, in Britain's fairly rural Cornwall county, where Labour has targeted family farms:

PITCHFORK PROTESTS PERSIST IN THE UK.



In Truro, Cornwall, farmers in tractors took to the streets to protest against the left-wing PM Starmer government's inheritance tax hike.



Stay tuned.pic.twitter.com/RSUpD7hQfT — Steve Hanke (@steve_hanke) November 24, 2024

The British voters recently elected this radical leftist Labour government this past July, led by the deceptively mild-mannered-looking Keir Starmer, which up until now made it easy to dismiss what was going on over there as a cautionary tale. After all, that was what they wanted. Enjoy your Orwell live, Brits.

But now that Trump been re-elected president, things seem to be different. A sleeping giant has stirred.

According to Breitbart News:

A petition calling for a general election to remove the recently installed left-wing Labour Party government has garnered nearly three-quarters of a million backers in less than a week. A call for a new general election has received over 750,000 signatures at the time of reporting in what has been described as one of the fastest-growing petitions in Britain.

They've passed a million votes as of this writing -- see here. It will be more by the time you look. The county map is interesting, too, (U.K. has counties, not states) showing the deepest content in Britain's far north, which has long been a Labour stronghold, as well as the county of Nottingham, which is another storied Labour town associated with the industrial north.

The fast-ring candidate is Reform party leader Nigel Farage, who could easily be compared to President Trump, and indeed the pair of them seem to be good friends.

Based on Britain's complicated parliamentary system, the entry of his third party in politics pretty much kept them as backbenchers at best in parliament. The widely held view has been that Farage has no chance of getting elected. Upstart parties in general in Europe are growing, but have a very hard time ever taking power, as Marine Le Pen can attest.

But this looks like a rising upstart movement that might just be different, given its speed and strength.

This petition has already reached 750,000 signatures in 24 hours.



It won’t be long before it passes 1 million.



I’ve never seen anything like it.https://t.co/wMHbibpz5V — Nigel Farage MP (@Nigel_Farage) November 24, 2024

Correlation is not causation, of course, but U.S. and British politics tend to move in tandem, which may be a factor, too. The left there has gone haywire with a little power, just as the left here under Joe Biden did. The reaction from citizens is in both countries pretty strong.

Might it have at least emboldened the Brits to think a little harder about where their interests lie?

The farmer protests are fairly similar to the kinds of protests in the Netherlands before Trumpian Geert Wilders took the most votes in the last election. That surprised a lot of the establishment, which viewed him as crazy, too.

Trump, in fact, had been demonized across Europe as an extremist, a Nazi, a crazy man, and by extension, probably viewed as unelectable by a lot of them.

But Trump won, which might have made them think they could win.

Recall that Labour had gotten into power from a three-way race, drawing only over a third of the votes, which they took as a broad mandate. This was the situation Chile was in, by the way, during the Allende regime.

Like Chile, they had had a RINO-style Tory government they threw out in favor of the radical leftists of Labour who promised to be moderate. That was a lie, it always is when one is dealing with the radical left, and few nations' radical lefts are as radical as Britain's.

Now the Brits are looking to Nigel, whose support is growing in leaps and bounds. They had to have been desperate -- the unthinkable is becoming thinkable.

If so, that's good news for all of us. Farage is an old commodity trader, and he would know better than anyone that the trend is his friend.

Image: Twitter video screen shot