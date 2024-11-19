I have a message to incoming Energy Secretary Chris Wright

President Trump has officially announced his Department of Energy secretary pick, a Mr. Chris Wright, and I am thrilled.

I do not envy Wright’s task, as he’s about to face a political firestorm—previously, Wright bravely and publicly acknowledged, “There is no climate crisis.” Having credentials in almost all energy industries (not just “fossil fuels,” as most left-wing media insinuate), he is the right man for the job, and under a Trump administration I expect that he faces little or no internal obstacles on his path to making America not only energy independent, but energy dominant in the world. That means not only increasing production of domestic oil and natural gas, but increasing the electrical energy supply this nation needs to prosper.

As Wright knows, the federal government is now providing billions of dollars in incentives to build wind and solar plantations. I never use the word “farms” because that is an insult to current American farming. “Plantations” is more like it, referring to its more archaic 15th century connotation as large-scale enslaved labor operations. Those “slaves” would be us, enslaved solely to the whims of nature and sunny days for our electrical energy.

I pray that either Wright or others in the “Dream Team” (H/T Brian Joondeph), including Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy as leaders of the newly formed DOGE, will slash these useless incentives on Day 1.

And, although it is likely that federal mandates to produce electric vehicles will see their demise soon after Inauguration Day (California… sorry, you’re on your own), the projected future need for additional energy to keep these things charged will also drop precipitously. However, the demand for hoards of energy to power the exponential growth of data centers will not drop, which, as we know, is already taxing the current energy grid. We need more reliable power generation in the USA, but from where?

As Wright understands from his background and as a board member of OKLO, nuclear and fission are the best options. The current occupant of the White House already started to grease the skids with not quite a billion dollars of incentive funding, but as Wright knows, this pales in comparison to Giggles O’Harris’s failed campaign expenses in only a few short months, so I’m not convinced this is a good start.

A good start would be a teardown of burdensome regulations governing the permitting and construction of nuclear and fission plants, and let them start building NOW. A good start would be to incentivize rapid advancement and development of advanced reactor options by getting out of the way of the thinkers and entrepreneurs behind these developments. Another good start would be to get fully on board the technology of recycling spent nuclear fuel so it no longer needs to be stored for thousands of years.

If enough nuclear plants are irreversibly underway over the next four years, that will fulfill the foreseeable needs of energy from a reliable source, perhaps this will permanently stop the proliferation of useless solar and wind plantations, and perhaps we can completely reverse the trend that is consuming our valuable farmland, polluting our land with used non-recyclable spent turbine blades and non-recyclable solar panels, as well as polluting our land and oceans with failed turbine blades and toxic solar panel debris that get smashed by hailstorms.

I would love nothing more than to drive once more, in the years I have left, with my gasoline-powered truck, towing my RV from sea to shining sea through America the beautiful, (maybe even California if they’ll allow me to cross the border), seeing those amber waves of grain instead of black panels of glass, and purple mountain majesties, instead of enormous propellers without an airplane attached.

Thank you, and may God Bless America.

Image: Free image, Pixabay license.