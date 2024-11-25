Go after criminals for a change

Alvin Bragg needs to drop the Trump case and go after the real criminals on the streets. You know, the ones terrorizing "bodegas" and women in the subway. Go after them because the Trump case is over no matter you try to keep it around.

You know that DA Bragg is on thin ice when the New Yorker wants him to move on:

The hush-money case against Donald Trump is moving inexorably towards its final resting place -- back on the same scrap heap it came from. But the DA’s office isn’t quite ready to give up just yet. In a court filing this week, prosecutors conceded that Trump’s sentencing should be postponed while the parties litigate whether he has constitutional immunity, along with other novel issues arising from his status as president-elect. That part is entirely reasonable. But the marvel is that prosecutors somehow managed to type the following sentence without using Comic Sans font: “Consideration must be given to various non-dismissal options that may address any concerns raised by the pendency of a posttrial criminal proceeding during the presidency, such as deferral of all remaining criminal proceedings until after the end of Defendant’s upcoming presidential term.” In other words, the DA argues, we might still want to sentence this guy after he’s done with his second term as president. In 2029.

Yes, in 2029. Heck, one of his sons may be mayor or governor by that time. Not sure that Trump will be happy to see this nonsense continue.

Of course, it was DA Bragg who dug a big hole here. He wanted to run for something higher and thought that having the former President hanging from a tree would be a cool TV commercial. "I got Trump," or something like that.

It's time for a native New Yorker, or a Democrat who is concerned about what this nonsense is doing to the state and the business climate, to call on the DA to let go of this case and start focusing on the real criminals terrorizing the city.

Again, Alvin is saving face. He doesn't know how to get out of the hole or help Judge Juan Merchan out of his hole, either. It's tough, but maybe the new Trump AG can text him something about seeing the Bragg-Mercham duo in federal court for such disregard for the rule of law.

In the meantime, all those people yelling Alvin are Democrats reminding the DA and Judge that this game blew up in their faces in the last election.

P.S. Check out my blog for posts, podcasts and videos.

Image: Defense Visual Information Distribution Service