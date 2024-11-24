Globalists present their newest plan for us: Beer crafted from raw sewage

For a movement that claims to be all about saving the Earth, the green environmentalist globalists sure do come up with repulsive ideas.

Here's their latest, according to the Washington Free Beacon:

A beer brewed from recycled toilet water has become a hit among attendees at the annual United Nations Climate Change Conference. "At first their eyes widen," Samantha Thian, a leader of Singapore's youth delegation at the U.N. climate summit in Baku, Azerbaijan, told the New York Times. "Then we reassure them. They're usually coming back the next day for another." The beer, a hoppy pilsner called NEWBrew, is a collaboration between Singaporean company Brewerkz and the island country's national water agency that aims to "draw attention to, and normalize, Singapore's water reclamation efforts." Singapore lacks major natural freshwater sources.

Who the heck needs this?

Like edible bugs, it's undoubtedly expensive given all the processing it would take to make it safe to drink. And like a lot of things, they may find they made "mistakes" in establishing the purity.

Wouldn't it make more sense to make the beer in some place where it makes sense to make beer, where beer tastes good, buying it from another country if necessary? Is there some reason there's a need to look to the sewage stream for one's beer? It's like teaching a dog to dance -- sure, it can be done, but why?

More to the point, the whole idea is repulsive.

Like edible bugs, the idea seems to be to degrade our life just a little more, forcing us to drink sewage instead of putting the sewage to a far more beneficial use, such as in the ground for maybe fertilizer if it's not toxic. That's some advertisement for the green lifestyle, except of course, they intend to impose it by force in the long run.

We like to see Klaus Schwab, the Swiss globalist who runs the World Economic Forum, take the first swig.

The green lobby, which itches for power and control over the little guy, has quite a record of making life more disgusting. From the brown fields of the Central Valley, made that way over green claims about saving a non-native fish called the delta smelt, to the bugs in wealthy schoolgirls' foods, from cardboard box beds, to zero air conditioning, to meatless Mondays to swimming in sewage at the Olympics, the greenie left has quite a vision for humanity. If they can't end humanity altogether, as some have called for, well, at least they make it repulsive, gaslighting the public all along.

Now they've literally packaged s*** ... and they call it shinola.

What's next? S*** sandwiches? How gross is too gross for them?

