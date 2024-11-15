Gaetzgate -- How a strange nomination might play out

President-elect Donald Trump's surprise nomination of Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz took the internet by storm Wednesday. The predominant thought from both sides of the political and ideological aisles was, "What the hell was Trump thinking?"

There are several possible explanations for the choice:

Donald Trump values loyalty above all other traits in those he would choose to help him govern. Matt Gaetz has been as loyal as anyone other than Trump's direct family. His dedication to reining in Merrick Garland’s DoJ lawfare and other extracurricular hijinks places him high on any list of loyalists. Despite Democrat ravings, this is the list that Trump will be working from during his second term, not any so-called enemy list. If Senate confirmation is successful for all his nominees, Gaetz will work out just fine in the new Trump administration.

However, it is not beyond the realm of possibility that Donald Trump is playing a bit of cat and mouse with the Dems. If Gaetz's nomination goes through, it is an 'in your face' move directed towards both the Democrats and the RINOs of his party who are less than fans of the brash Florida congressman. Trump is certainly not above the gamesmanship this would entail, infuriating the opposition and those of his own party who are considered less than loyal. In fact, it would be vintage Trump. However, if the nomination fails, it could get very interesting.

Since Marco Rubio's nomination as Secretary of State is almost certain to be approved, Florida governor Ron DeSantis will select an individual to fill Rubio's seat. This selection will not occur until the nomination process is complete. Rubio is unlikely to resign from the Senate until he is approved as Secretary of State, unlike Gaetz's immediate resignation from the House of Representatives, prompting a rapid replacement to prevent damaging the fragile House majority. At that time, and at Donald Trump's request, DeSantis could name Gaetz as senator. The Democrats, celebrating the defeat of Gaetz's nomination, would suddenly find themselves looking at Senator Matt Gaetz -- a look they would find both unpleasant and unamusing. Trump may well be playing 3-D chess with the nomination process while the opposition is staring at a checkerboard. If this scenario proves to be the case, it will be long remembered for its impudence and audacity.

If the Gaetz nomination goes through, DeSantis will pick a senator other than the new attorney general. If the President-elect is given to a bit of nepotism, he certainly could do worse than his daughter-in-law, Lara Trump. She distinguished herself as co-chair of the Republican National Committee and has hinted strongly that politics is in her future. Other possible Rubio replacements would include DeSantis' chief of staff, James Uthmeir, a not unprecedented move that would allow DeSantis, out of office by 2026, to step in to be elected to that seat. Also, 13th District congresswoman Anna Paulina Luna -- a move likely to be popular among the state's and nation's Hispanic population, and the solid 16th District Congressman Vern Buchanon would be considered.

DeSantis could, of course, nominate himself for the seat, but that is highly unlikely. He wants to continue to gain executive experience and national attention as Florida's governor until his term is complete.

I believe that when the dust has settled, Gaetz will be attorney general, and the new Florida senator will be Representative Byron Daniels, a favorite of the President-elect. Daniels will make an excellent senator, and President Trump will find a way to make it up to Ron DeSantis.

Bill Hansmann is a dentist and dental educator with over fifty years in the profession. He continues to teach and write political blogs and semi-mediocre novels while living with his wife and cats in Georgia.

Image: Gage Skidmore