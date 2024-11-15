RFK Jr. given official mandate to Make America Healthy Again, and Jake Tapper fearmongers about measles

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. formally received the mandate to make America healthy again, and with the prospect of transparency looming on the horizon, Big Pharma shills in the media are beginning to thrash and panic; while on air discussing President Trump’s cabinet nominations, CNN’s Jake Tapper sarcastically quipped, “Well, America I hope you like measles.” No, we don’t want measles, but we also don’t want autism rates at 1 in every 25 male children.

Of course with a statement like Tapper’s, the natural inference would be that RFK Jr. is fixing to dictatorially ban childhood vaccines from the public market—quite the contrary though. In reality, Kennedy’s intention is to implement transparency and release all vaccine data, science, and studies to the public, because he believes in medical freedom, and allowing people and families to make informed decisions based on all available knowledge. No more pharmaceutical companies getting to keep the data in a vault for the next seven decades, away from prying eyes.

And yes, even the freedom to poison yourself with pharmaceutical concoctions. Tapper, you’re more than welcome to go get the MMR shot—in fact, I encourage you to get as many as you want, and maybe throw in a few Covid jabs and flu shots while you’re at it, for good measure.

Funny enough, as an official position, RFK Jr. is not even anti-vaccine. However, I strongly suspect he is on a personal level, because releasing the studies brings down the Big Pharma house of cards.

For full transparency, I am personally anti-vax as both a matter of deeply-held religious convictions, as well as a matter of health… but I wasn’t always this way. In fact, I vaccinated my first son, which is a big part of why I didn’t vaccinate my second one.

They tell us vaccines protect the individual, but only if “herd immunity” is achieved, but then they instruct a person to get all their vaccines to go abroad to places where disease is out-of-control and none of the local population is vaccinated, because this is how you’ll prevent yourself from catching the diseases. It’s all very self-refuting.

Furthermore, comments like Tapper’s are just so asinine because they’re coming from people who pushed “science” like this:

“RFK is a nut who doesn’t understand medicine!” pic.twitter.com/VsywjYLzyi — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) November 15, 2024

Perhaps Tapper is worried that vaccines like the measles shot (MMR) will, by virtue of transparency, be pulled from the market by the manufacturer? I mean, if liability protections are removed, you can be darn sure these childhood “immunizations” will absolutely vanish—consider that the Vaccine Injury Compensation Program has paid out billions of dollars since its inception, a cost which would have fallen on the companies themselves were it not for Ronald Reagan signing the law that dumped that cost onto taxpayers.

Or, maybe Tapper’s propaganda panic is motivated more by self-interest? Looks like Big Pharma signs his paycheck! Check this out, from 2018:

Here’s How Much Ad Revenue the Cable Networks Bring in From Their Biggest Advertisers As we shared with you yesterday, all three cable news networks saw very strong first quarters in the ratings, with Fox News and MSNBC the No. 1 and No. 2 channels on all of cable. But it was CNN [emphasis added] that came out on top in terms of top brand ad revenue for one category in particular: pharmaceuticals.

If Big Pharma has nothing to hide, then they have nothing to fear in RFK Jr. peering into their business, which begs the question: Of what are they so afraid?

Image: Gage Skidmore from Surprise, AZ, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons, unaltered.