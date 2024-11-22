Clown Car: Jaguar takes off as a target of memes
In the ad world, they like to say that any attention for a product is good attention.
I'm not so sure about that -- the company's stock is tanking.
After doing a woke ad loaded with cliches that proclaimed 'copy nothing,' featuring a Star Wars bar scene with androgynous people in loud colors, they've made themselves a figure of fun on late-night talk shows and on social media. Not surprisingly, the memes have blossomed.
Here's a sample of what's out there:
— not ready for this era (@aliceeemilyp) November 21, 2024
Don’t ever take my likeness and name to sell anything again! I’ve been crying all night. Leave Jaguars alone. pic.twitter.com/A2oMPDfnLC— Eluv Dat (@EluvDat) November 21, 2024
I think they just “Thelma and Louised” it in a convertible XK pic.twitter.com/4cqflAIM1w
— MarkS (@MSev_OC) November 21, 2024
“Never interrupt a Jaguar from getting a cold one.” - Sun Tzu Art of Meme War Abridged 2nd edition. pic.twitter.com/SRGmmf5D5g— Elon’s DISTANT cousin (@elon_cousin) November 20, 2024
Every single person on Twitter wants to know: pic.twitter.com/yGaPErBeNI
— And Don't Call Me Shirley. (@Meme_Behavior) November 19, 2024
November 21, 2024
— Patriot Arts Farm (@pafstfrgz) November 21, 2024
Remember when driving a Trans cars was cool pic.twitter.com/pIYzF58MUq— Patricia Loy (@SoCalPatti) November 21, 2024
honk pic.twitter.com/aPwiNfyVXu— TOTAL TITTER (@UTOTALBELLEND) November 21, 2024
Notice how prolific the Joe Rogan followers are with this -- the same Joe Rogan whose endorsement of President Trump had an outsize impact on the election. Seems the creativity is concentrated in those quarters, not on the 800-person team with 15 DEI committees that created the sorry mess of an ad.
Now they're paying the consequences, and it's funny as heck. Couldn't happen to a finer group of Bud Light-swilling wokesters.
Image: Twitter/X screen shot / meme