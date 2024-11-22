Clown Car: Jaguar takes off as a target of memes

In the ad world, they like to say that any attention for a product is good attention.

I'm not so sure about that -- the company's stock is tanking.

After doing a woke ad loaded with cliches that proclaimed 'copy nothing,' featuring a Star Wars bar scene with androgynous people in loud colors, they've made themselves a figure of fun on late-night talk shows and on social media. Not surprisingly, the memes have blossomed.

Here's a sample of what's out there:

Notice how prolific the Joe Rogan followers are with this -- the same Joe Rogan whose endorsement of President Trump had an outsize impact on the election. Seems the creativity is concentrated in those quarters, not on the 800-person team with 15 DEI committees that created the sorry mess of an ad.

Now they're paying the consequences, and it's funny as heck. Couldn't happen to a finer group of Bud Light-swilling wokesters.

Image: Twitter/X screen shot / meme