Bill Clinton blames Trump for the public’s lack of confidence in the government

It seems that Bill Clinton is as delusional and confused as Joe Biden is.

Clinton campaigned for the most incompetent candidate the Democrat party has ever put forth, speaks on behalf of the progressive policies that have utterly decimated this nation for the last four years, and now blames President Trump for the public’s lack of confidence in the government:

Bill Clinton: Trump has done ‘everything he could’ to ‘destroy’ confidence in government Former President Clinton said President-elect Trump has done ‘everything he could’ to ‘destroy’ confidence in government. ‘He believes that his supporters have no confidence whatever in the federal government, and Lord knows he’s done everything he could to destroy that confidence,’ Clinton told MSNBC’s Jonathan Capehart in a Wednesday interview aired on Chris Hayes’s ‘All In.’ Clinton campaigned for Vice President Harris in the 2024 presidential race.

While in office, Trump had the border under relative control, but then Biden, Kamala Harris, and their entire administration screwed it up.

Trump handed off a rapidly growing economy and extremely low inflation, and the Biden administration destroyed the purchasing power of everyone, which especially affected the poor and middle classes.

Trump maintained affordable oil prices throughout his four years, but the Biden administration screwed it up to pretend they could control the climate.

Trump never forced mandates to go “net zero” and let people buy whatever cars, trucks, and appliances they wanted. The Biden administration sought to take away freedom of choice to falsely pretend they can control the climate.

Trump handed off a relatively peaceful world and now we’re funding two big wars, and on the verge of nuclear war. The Biden administration built up the finances of Russia and Iran. Not Trump.

How could people look at Biden’s Afghanistan withdrawal and have confidence in the state and defense department?

Mayor Pete can’t build more than a few E.V. charging stations, despite having a multi-billion dollar budget.

Kamala can’t get anyone hooked up to the internet no matter how much money she takes from taxpayers.

Merrick Garland targets Catholics, parents, Trump supporters, and pro-life people instead of South American gangs.

51 former intelligence officials intentionally lied to hide the Biden corruption from the public, so they could help him squeak into office; some might call this election interference.

Democrats passed Obamacare, claiming they would make healthcare more affordable, but prices have only skyrocketed for 14 years.

Why would anyone look at the abbreviated list above and think the government is competent and working for the people, instead of themselves?

Clinton, the media, and other Democrats should admit that the reason they lost and the reason the public doesn’t trust the government is because they see Democrat policies and poor results, not because Trump and other Republicans point it out.

