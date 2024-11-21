Captain America and his team of superheroes

For those of us who voted for President-elect Donald J. Trump, our joy is accompanied by a feeling of relief that we dodged an existential bullet.

Concomitantly, since President Trump has made his epic comeback, his detractors have realized they can’t use the same lies they did last time to diminish him.

So they have come up with the lame group-think accusation that President Trump and his amazing (to date) cabinet nominees are cruising for revenge. Revenge may very well be a byproduct of the future actions of his stellar cabinet to-be, but revenge is not his goal.

When asked about the bruited canard of revenge, President Trump responded that his only revenge would be success. Yet avengement, perhaps not purposely, will also follow.

For Trump’s followers, the joy of absorbing and applauding his subsequent cabinet nominees has created a calm but heartfelt jubilation. It comes from the belief that his cabinet is of ‘rock star quality’ and that things will really be all right.

And so, with the anticipated success from what Trump has avowed will be his mission, he will be avenging the American people.

It is almost impossible not to draw connections between President Trump and his exhilarating band of cabinet nominees with the Marvel Comics array of superheroes, also known as the Avengers. (Marvel characters shifted alliances, and multiple individuals played the same and different parts over the years.)

A few comparisons follow:

Obviously, President Trump is Captain America, the ultimate superhero. As the story goes, during World War II a weak citizen, known as Steve Rogers, repeatedly tried to join the U.S. military but was rejected. He agreed to participate in a scientific experiment which transforms him into the first superhero and is forever known as a defender of America’s ideals of freedom. President Trump has proved, repeatedly, that he is courageous, has grit, and truly loves America. One cannot think of any politician, alive today, who has voiced greater true love for America and the American people.

Vice President J.D. Vance is the epitome of Thor. Thor has unmatched strength and durability. He fought alongside the team and won numerous victories saving the universe. He was always counted on for his extreme courage and loyalty.

Tulsi Gabbard changed her party affiliation from Democrat, to Independent, and finally to Republican. She mirrors Marvel character Diamondback. Diamondback is feisty, a warrior, and in-sync with Captain America. Gabbard served in the military, and like Diamondback, switched alliances during her life.

Eilise Stefanik, enjoying a meteoric rise in the Republican Party, is most well-known for her witty, brave, and brilliant take down of three heads of Ivy universities who refused to confront anti-semitism on their campuses. She will be excellent in her nominated role as Ambassador to the United Nations. Like her Marvel character, Agent Maria Hill, Stefanik will do well butting heads with the anti-semitivc bunch at the UN and supervising her own staff.

Trump, with his entire cabinet, will be avenging the innocent girls and women who have been kidnapped, raped, and murdered by criminals who did not belong in America.

He will be avenging the citizens caught in devastating and life-threatening floods and hurricanes who were deliberately ignored by FEMA for those who openly shared their allegiance to Trump.

He will be avenging on behalf of the forgotten little guy, abused by selfish people who gained financially from facilitating the border invasion. Just how many 501(c)(3) enterprises have illicitly gained and been complicit in the border insurrection? Regardless of the ill-gotten gains, these people have blood on their hands.

He will be avenging against criminal financing of the illegals who have swept across our borders, without recourse, and who have sucked up resources meant for citizens. These include housing, food, utilities, walking around money, health, and education, while many hard-working families struggled to obtain and maintain the same goods and services.

Yes, we have our Captain America and here’s here to make us whole again.

