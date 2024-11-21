Trump’s border czar Tom Homan explains what’s ahead for the illegal invaders

On the day that the illegal immigrant Venezuelan gang member of Georgia nursing student Laken Riley was found guilty of murder for her brutal death, FOX News turned for comment to Tom Homan, President-elect Trump’s choice as the new “border czar.”

During the past three and a half years, Homan was been a frequent guest on FOX News speaking the truth about the deadly consequences of the Biden-Harris administration’s open borders policy.

During a live interview with FOX News host Laura Ingraham on her prime time program The Ingraham Angle, Homan was emotional as he commented on Riley’s death and explained what President-elect Donald Trump has in store for the 12 to 14 million illegal immigrants who have been welcomed into this country during the Biden-Harris regime.

Homan, who is 62, has had a long and distinguished career in law enforcement.

According to his Wikipedia page:

Homan joined what was then called the Immigration and Naturalization Service in 1984, serving as a Border Patrol agent, investigator, and supervisor. He was appointed by President Barack Obama as Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s executive associate director of enforcement and removal operations in 2013.

Providing some insight into how the Democrats have betrayed their responsibility to enforce border laws in recent years, Homan’s Wikipedia bio notes:

In 2015, President Obama gave him [Homan] a Presidential Rank Award as a Distinguished Executive. A Washington Post article at the time stated, "Thomas Homan deports people. And he's really good at it."

Following is a slightly edited transcript, provided by FOX News media, of Homan’s interview yesterday with Laura Ingraham. A video of Homan’s interview can be watched here.

LAURA INGRAHAM, FOX NEWS HOST: Now, most Americans are still breathing a sigh of relief now that they know real change is coming to Washington. Some of those who are not breathing a sigh of relief tonight, the family of Laken Riley, because they lost their beautiful daughter. And they lost her at the hands of a monster illegal alien from Venezuela. Murderer Jose Ibarra got a life sentence without parole but it doesn't seem like that's real justice, not when you hear the words from Laken's mom [addressing the judge before Ibarra’s sentencing]. (BEGIN VIDEO CLIP) ALLYSON PHILLIPS, LAKEN RILEY’S MOM: Your Honor, on February 22nd of 2024, our family and friends were given a life sentence without a chance of parole. Jose Ibarra took no pity on my scared, panicked and struggling child. There is no end to the pain suffering and loss that we have experienced or will continue to endure. (END VIDEO CLIP) INGRAHAM: If you don't tear up listening to the heartbreaking words of that mother. But remember, Democrats, Kamala, our border czar, they knew that Joe Biden's rescinding Trump's border policies would result in thousands of criminals moving into our communities. They knew it

Joining me now, Tom Homan, the man tapped as Trump's border czar. He's going to oversee the enforcement of the border, the deportation of millions of migrants who game the system, many of them criminals who are allowed in under fraudulent circumstances. Tom, thank you for joining us. This testimony -- it was so hard to watch. I forced myself to watch it because I -- we all as Americans -- need to watch this. Your reaction to what you just heard. TOM HOMAN, INCOMING TRUMP “BORDER CZAR”: You know, Laura, a lot of people ask me, why I get so emotional when I do Fox News, and why I get -- why I scream at members of Congress. Because I’ve seen so much tragedy, I’ve talked to hundreds of angels and moms and dads who buried their children because they're killed by illegal alien. This is the latest. You know, I’ve talked to little girls as young as nine years old that were raped multiple times by members of cartel, when he -- when you look in her eyes and everything innocent and pure has been ripped from her soul, and her life will never be the same. I mean, it's just -- I’m tired of it. The government failed the Laken Riley family. If President Trump was president, he [Rikey’s murderer Ibarra] would be sitting in Mexico and the “remain in Mexico” program, and if he did get to New York, and he was arrested for injuring a child in New York, ICE should be able to arrest him because the priorities under Trump where if you're in the country illegally, you're a target. But because Secretary Mayorkas put the priorities so low, even the injury to the child didn't meet the standards so ICE could even place a detainer on him. So this could have been prevented. This young lady's dead. And I want every mayor, every governor of a sanctuary jurisdiction to listen to that tape, listen to this young girl fight for her life, fight for her breath, trying to survive, terrified. I want you to understand what she went through, like the 5-year-old boy in the back of the tractor trailer that I held, I found him dead -- that baked to death, I thought about what the last hour of his life was like. You need to listen to this tape. And for those governors and mayors who are saying they're going to stop Tom Homan, they're going to stop President Trump -- shame on you. Your responsibility is protect your communities and that's what we want to do is protect your community.

Tom Homan on The Ingraham Angle, FOX News channel November 20, 2024

Ingraham next turned the discussion to the statements by Democrat governors and mayors insisting that they would continue to not cooperate with federal authorities planning, under Trump, to enforce the country’s immigration laws.

INGRAHAM: Well, Tom, we have the Boston mayor saying she's not going to help. We have other sanctuary city mayors and other leaders, governors saying they're not going to take part in this mass deportation. But we know American citizens overwhelmingly support deporting people from this country; take us through how it will work -- what lists you will cross reference to try to find the people that are here and how will this play out? HOMAN: First of all, so those -- those people who say they're going to stop us don’t know what they're doing -- they will not. I’m going to do this job, men and women of ICE are going to do this job. You're not going to stop us. But let me give you a word of advice: if you impede us, there’re going to be consequences. Read Title VIII, United States Code 1324 (iii). It is a felony to harbor and conceal -- knowingly harbor and conceal -- an illegal alien. So read that statute and don't cross that line. But look, President Trump has made it clear, coming around the gate is public safety threats and national security threats, and we have plenty of them to find. Under Biden administration, removal of criminal aliens has decreased 74 percent. So we have got a target rich environment. We’re going to prioritize those public safety threats. And for any governor or mayor who doesn't want public safety threats taken out of their communities, you should resign your office because you're number one responsibility is to protect those communities. We have ways of find people. I can't -- I’m not going to explain it here on national TV because of law enforcement sensitive. But we will find many of these folks. They will be arrested. They'll be detained and they'll be removed. And so -- what these facilities doing and get back on sanctuary cities, they don't want us into jails, which means we got to go to communities and find them. So these sanctuary cities are putting officers at risk because rather than the safety and security of jail, we can’t take him [illegals]ninto custody easily. Now, we got to send a team to the street to arrest on his turf

Ingraham next asked Homan how the incoming Trump administration will be able to deport millions of illegals.



INGRAHAM: I want to get back to how you move these people out of the country and how you detain them before they're removed, Tom, because I know Texas has offered 1,500 acres for basically a super detention facility to house people as they're processed out. Do you imagine you will utilize that area for this type of operation? HOMAN: We absolutely will. When we find somebody, a targeted enforcement operation, when they get arrested, they'll be detained. They have to be detained for a short while we get travel documents from their host country. Host country has to agree that, yeah, “they’re our national.” We get travel documents. We get flight arrangements, flight agreements. So we're going to detain them for a little while. Sanctuary states said they're not allowing any detention facilities in their state -- fine. Then we'll arrest them. We'll fly them out of the state and detain them outside the state, again, away from their families, their attorneys. That’s what you want, that's what you’ll get. You're not going to stop us doing what we're going to do. So we'll move them to a state where we can detain them. There's plenty of sheriffs across this country who are willing to give us empty beds. They want the funding and we can put them in a jail all across the country. We'll have no problem finding a place to detain these people. It's going to cost money, so we’ve got to have the money to do it. But President Trump's going to do everything he can to make sure we have the funds to do this. So they will be they arrested, detained, put in an airplane and go home. INGRAHAM: But, Tom, there are a lot more people than that, right? There are millions and millions of people who are here under fraudulent circumstances. They didn't really qualify for asylum but they're here. And there are going to be emotional videos, you know what it's going to be. Tom Homan's mean, here's a mother and her child, and you're shipping them back or you're separated. That is -- I just know that's coming. They're going to rely on that to try to shut this down, think they can pressure you to shut this down. HOMAN: No, they're going to pressure Tom Homan to shut it down. You can write all the negative stories you want of me, I don't care because here's what -- here's the issue, you can't have send millions of people to the border, demand the right to see a judge, demand the right to make a fraudulent asylum claim. Okay, we'll give you a due process at great taxpayer expense, but at the end of that due process, the federal judge orders you removed, you're going to be removed. Because what is -- what is the option? If we don't remove ‘em, then shut down the immigration court because of the court order doesn't mean anything anymore. So shut down the immigration court, take the board (ph) throughout the border because there's no consequences violating our law. You can't demand due process and not accept the final decision of the courts.

And if you don't do that, we'll never solve the south -- southwest border or the northern border crisis -- because -- then you send a message to the whole world -- INGRAHAM: Tom, we're just learning that there's another caravan that's now been growing. It's now at 1,500 migrants and it's -- and it's rushing to the border, trying to get there obviously before inauguration day. Your message to them tonight and to the Biden administration that I imagine will, you know, perhaps waive a lot of these people in. HOMAN: I think President Trump needs to make a phone call down there and tell them they going to stop that caravan or they're going to have consequences like he did before. And if you want to spend every bit of your money, you want to sell your house and your savings and give it to the criminal cartels to come to America, understand this: you're not going to be staying. You're going to be leaving. We're going to make sure of that. I talked about prioritization of public safety threats and national security threats, but if you're in the country illegally, you're not off the table. We're just going to prioritize a smart way, take the worst first that pose the most danger this community, but if you're in the country illegally, you got a problem. You enter the country illegally which is a crime and you're going to be held accountable.

