Can the Republican Senate protect the 2nd Amendment?

Donald Trump needs to protect the Second Amendment with Senate leadership choices who won’t negotiate our rights away.

Trump has already put forward a plan that, in the words of Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., should earn him a space on Mount Rushmore. But there is another problem with our ever persistent RINOs who insist on snatching defeat from the jaws of victory. Although the First Amendment is being shored up, we have to be concerned with the prospects of the Second, simply because all of our rights are mutually supportive.

The best analogy for this is fortifications with interwoven fields of fire — a case where a gun emplacement can fire to cover another part of the fortification for mutual support. These were prevalent during the time of the masterful development, writing, and ratification of the founding documents.

In other words, the First Amendment protects the Second, and the Second protects the First. All the amendments are vitally important, and when one is weakened, the rest are weakened as a result.

The current problem is that Mitch McConnell has scheduled a vote for the Senate leadership this week, attempting to get this under the radar, while everyone is still celebrating the win and no one is paying attention to RINO shenanigans. Unfortunately for them, many pro-freedom patriots are aware of this and are voicing their opinions on the matter, and it seems as though our politicians are “aghast at the effort.” Braden from Langley Outdoors Academy has the latest rundown on this issue.

Part of the problem is that the three choices are insufficient, to say the least. Thus, it’s up to pro-freedom patriots to offer alternatives to the current slate of RINOs, such as Kentucky senator Rand Paul, Texas senator Ted Cruz, Utah senator Mike Lee, or Missouri senator Josh Hawley. This is why people are calling the U.S. capital switchboard to have the RINOs removed in favor of the far superior alternatives.

We had a fantastic victory last week. There’s no reason to water it down by putting in place GOP RINOs who have a history of negotiating our rights away for absolutely no benefit. Senate leadership is vitally important for implementing the Trump agenda, so there is no reason to go “wobbly” within a few days of defeating the Undemocratic party.

D Parker is an engineer, inventor, wordsmith, and student of history, former director of communications for a civil rights organization, and a longtime contributor to conservative websites. Find him on Substack.

Image: Gage Skidmore via Flickr, CC BY-SA 2.0.