Swamp alert: Trump reportedly eyeing a George Soros ally as Treasury Secretary

This isn’t to guarantee success, but it seems like we little people have little recourse when it comes time to President Trump’s administration contenders, except to expose them before they become official.

With that in mind, let’s take a look at Scott Bessent, Trump’s rumored selection for Secretary of the Treasury; according to a new report at Reuters, Bessent is the main candidate now that billionaire John Paulson has withdrawn his name from consideration because of “complex financial obligations” that precluded him from (presumably) ethically serving in the position.

Well, I neither trust Bessent to serve ethically, nor do I trust him to serve patriotically—he was (maybe still is?) a very close and trusted colleague of George Soros, having served as a partner at Soros Fund Management, eventually becoming the head of the firm’s London outfit.

Bessent spent decades working alongside Soros undermining economic stability of nations around the world—he played a central role in the “Black Wednesday” financial meltdown in which the Soros empire “broke the Bank of England” by betting against the British pound. As a result, Soros’s team, including Bessent, netted over $1 billion in ill-gotten gains. Later, Bessent made the same play against the yen:

In late 2012 and into 2013, while at Soros Fund Management, Bessent made 15% shorting the yen. He has told clients he thinks there will be a similar move in the currency again, according to the investor in his fund.

“Soros-backed” operatives in positions of power, namely prosecutors, have been a hot topic for a number of Republicans, and Trump has been especially vocal, identifying these individuals as a serious threat to the stability of the nation and American values—and now he’s considering installing a Soros-backed banker to lead the Treasury? What in the world is going on?

Who put Bessent on Trump’s shortlist?

Is Trump’s new chief of staff, Susie Wiles, gatekeeping candidates that would better serve the interests of the American people?

How many more of Trump’s considerations have very unsavory ties to open enemies of America?

If I wanted a Soros-heavy administration, I’d have voted for Kamala Harris.

Hat tip: Janet Levy.

Image: Niccolò Caranti, CC BY-SA 3.0, Wikimedia Commons, cropped.