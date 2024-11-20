Biden's venal and dangerous exit gambit

The talking heads, nattering nabobs, and media wizards wondered why Biden was all smiles when he met with Trump.

Joe Rogan opined that the smile was because Biden secretly voted for Trump. No, Joe. Biden was smiling gleefully because as he met with Trump, his dripping-toothed, foul-breath toadies were busy authorizing Ukraine's President Volodymr Zelensky to launch U.S. missiles into Russia, a dangerous move that prompt retaliation here, and could ultimately unbalance power and destabilize the world.

Now why would a man on his way out of the White House after a bitter humiliation at the hands of his own party want to make such a drastic and dangerous move? The answer is obvious to anyone who follow the Democrat party's slash-and-burn tactics against all who dare to nay-say his agenda.

Joe and the party abhor Donald Trump so much they are willing to usher in a possible war out of sheer pique just to FUBAR Trump's second presidency.

This move reveals sheer hatred, which is the fuel on which the Democrats and the Marxist left power themselves. Joe & Co. are telling the American landslide "garbage" voters to get lost and take your squirrels with you.

Whoever is running Joe's rickety wagon told Joe (in this imaginary conversation) that on his way out the door, he could stall Trump's entire agenda by distracting Trump's plans.

Trump has a yuuuge plan, a cogent one, a drastic one, to essentially annihilate the Democrat party as it is now constituted of rabid, twisted, meerkats. As a bonus, Trump will do his formidable and considerable best to crush the Deep State.

And so, there is no way Democrats will hold back on doing everything possible to crush Trump's plans, given that Trump's plans will put the economy back on solid footing pre-Joe. DEI is crumbling, football players are now doing the "Trump dance" in the end zones instead of taking a knee, and Americans are happier and more hopeful.

That cannot be allowed to stand.

Democrats are flummoxed as to why Republicans, conservatives, Jews, Blacks, Hispanics, women, and young people voted overwhelmingly for something other than Joe's imaginary "improved economy." Apparently, none of them has a food budget.

Trump was elected to rid America of Joe's radically debased cultural and economic malformation. Trump and Vance, Vivek and Elon, RFK and Gaetz, and the others have been tapped to undo Biden's destructive reign of error and now the Bidens and the Obamas are majorly cheesed off that Trump even looks competent. (Wait until he reopens the pipelines and sidelines the DEI-trans nexus.)

In their fevered ravings, what could Joe & Co. possibly do to stop MAGA and Trump? Just what they did a few days ago – attempt to mire Trump in a war that will fragment his attention and force errors in the agenda, making the voting public blame Trump for it.

Well, NEWS FLASH, Joe. That isn't going to happen.

America, having rejected Joe and his disfiguring agenda and everyone surrounding his writhing snake pit of DEI incompetents and lotus-eating fringies, is loaded for bear and the bear is itchy and annoyed. Biden's Ukraine gambit is clearly a diversionary tactic to paralyze the Trump agenda.

Not this time.

Image: Gage Skidmore, via Wikimedia Commons // CC BY-SA 2.0