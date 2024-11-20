Speaker Mike Johnson welcomes new ‘trans’ politician with open arms, calls discussions over biological sex ‘silly debates’

Just when you thought Speaker Mike Johnson couldn’t be more of a Democrat—he’s entirely responsible for billions of our dollars flowing to Ukraine and passing the Democrats’ “wish list” spending bill (the Continuing Resolution) just two months back—he goes and voices his support for the LGBTQ agenda.

During a press conference yesterday, a reporter quizzed Johnson on the biological sex of a newly-elected representative from Delaware, the first “openly trans” member of Congress, asking if “Sarah McBride” is a man or woman. (Identifying McBride as the first “open” cross-dresser/transsexual makes me wonder if there are “secret” ones still in the closet.)

Johnson spat back, saying this, via a report from Fox News:

‘Look, I’m not going to get into this. We welcome all new members with open arms who are duly elected representatives of the people,’ Johnson responded. ‘I believe it’s a… command that we treat all persons with dignity and respect, and we will. And I’m not going to engage in… silly debates about this. There’s a concern about uses of restroom facilities and locker rooms and all that. This is an issue that Congress has never had to address before. And we’re going to do that in a deliberate fashion, with member consensus on it. And we will accommodate the needs of every single person.’

Now, the question came up because South Carolina’s Nancy Mace recently put forth a resolution that would formally prohibit biological males in womanface from using the women’s facilities—but naturally, Low-T Johnson wasn’t on board:

‘I’m not going to address the plans on any of that,’ Johnson said. ‘I just told you what I’m going to say about the issue. I’m not going to engage in this. We don’t look down upon anyone. We treat everybody with dignity and respect. That’s a principle that I've pursued my whole life. And we will take care of this, you know, issue – a first impression for Congress – as we will any other thing. We will provide the appropriate accommodation for every member of Congress.’

Speak for yourself Johnson—I absolutely look down on a man who rejects his masculinity, dresses in women’s clothing, and forces himself into private female spaces, and that sort of behavior, by virtue of itself, is undignified, and therefore, is unworthy of respect.

I certainly don’t mean to suggest that the appropriate response is to stage a protest à la Westboro Baptist Church, or that these people don’t have inalienable rights as members of the human family, but they’re clearly mentally ill, all too often dangerous, and cannot be trusted to behave honorably and reasonably; social pressure to conform is not always a bad thing, and can be a great mechanism for restoring a functioning and healthy society. There is something wrong with these people, and we don’t need to pretend there’s not, just so they can live in a fantasy world. In fact, affirming these delusions only hurts people like McBride, is obviously struggling with an identity crisis, because he is clearly not a woman.

Establishing a distinction between the two sexes just makes for “silly debates” according to our “conservative” Republican speaker of the House, and he will be sure to “accommodate the needs” of McBride. Can’t wait to get the bill for all the “gender-neutral” facilities Johnson will probably commission!

Dude, just use the men’s bathroom where you belong.

Allow me to call your attention back to the speaker’s fight in 2023: the Democrats on the “Republican” side of the aisle put up a hell of a fight when it came to Thomas Massie and Jim Jordan… but Johnson? They suddenly surrendered and gave us conservatives “our” man—and that, that was the moment I knew he was going to be a disaster.

Now, Johnson has since tried to backtrack, but his dignity had long since left the building:

MIKE JOHNSON: "Let me be unequivocally clear. A man is a man and a woman is a woman. And a man cannot become a woman."

pic.twitter.com/39UOqSsFPM — CatholicVote (@CatholicVote) November 19, 2024

