Another scandal rocks Kamala Harris's failed presidential campaign

A fortnight back, it was learned that Kamala Harris's catastrophic presidential campaign cost $1 billion, and despite the astronomic amount, the campaign was $20 million in debt.



It was also revealed that the Harris campaign splurged large amounts on event management firms, consultants, celebrities, private jets, and building lavish sets for one podcast interview.





While Kamala has been vacationing in a



It will be interesting to know who is funding Kamala's luxury vacation.



There is a running theme here of exploiting the working class.



The campaign spent $1 billion on high-priced undertakings but had no money left for its regular staff who dedicated countless hours striving to help Democrats at the grassroots level.



The campaign collected funds from a variety of people including those who struggle financially and have multiple jobs and now that they are $20 million in debt they once again hoping that regular people will bail them out. The situation with Kamala's campaign is so bad that they are sending donation requests to regular supporters.While Kamala has been vacationing in a $7 million luxury mansion in Hawaii following her rout, her staff members have been unceremoniously laid off without a proper notice period and severance payment. The DNC Union was compelled to set up GoFundMe accounts to help the staff financially.It will be interesting to know who is funding Kamala's luxury vacation.There is a running theme here of exploiting the working class.The campaign spent $1 billion on high-priced undertakings but had no money left for its regular staff who dedicated countless hours striving to help Democrats at the grassroots level.The campaign collected funds from a variety of people including those who struggle financially and have multiple jobs and now that they are $20 million in debt they once again hoping that regular people will bail them out.

The great English author, poet, lexicographer, and moralist Samuel Johnson famously said “The true measure of a man is how he treats someone who can do him absolutely no good.”





This proves what we always knew, that the Democrats have no regard for regular working people, be it their staff or their donors. They exploit the working class and when in need (of votes or funds) and toss them out in the rain once their purpose is solved.



Yet now we learn of a new scandal that has



The Washington Free Beacon



What did Harris receive in exchange?



A softball interview on Sharpton's program on MSNBC. The interview wasn't broadcast live which means it was probably shot like a movie with screenplay and dialogue. Perhaps there were retakes and edits. The Harris campaign probably had final approval of the edit.



During the interview, Sharpton called Kamala's campaign both "extraordinary" and "historic" while referring to President Trump as "hostile and erratic." He asked a series of easy questions, he asked Kamala if men who opposed her were "misogynistic." These instances reveal the true character of the Democrats.This proves what we always knew, that the Democrats have no regard for regular working people, be it their staff or their donors. They exploit the working class and when in need (of votes or funds) and toss them out in the rain once their purpose is solved.Yet now we learn of a new scandal that has rocked the Harris campaign.The Washington Free Beacon revealed that Harris’ presidential campaign paid $500,000 to 'Reverend' Al Sharpton’s National Action Network nonprofit.What did Harris receive in exchange?A softball interview on Sharpton's program on MSNBC. The interview wasn't broadcast live which means it was probably shot like a movie with screenplay and dialogue. Perhaps there were retakes and edits. The Harris campaign probably had final approval of the edit.During the interview, Sharpton called Kamala's campaign both "extraordinary" and "historic" while referring to President Trump as "hostile and erratic." He asked a series of easy questions, he asked Kamala if men who opposed her were "misogynistic."

MSNBC is claiming or perhaps feigning ignorance about the donations made to Sharpton's organization.

Now about Al Sharpton.





Sharpton is a pioneer race hustler who made his name and his millions with the '‘donate or you are a racist' business model. Whenever or wherever there was an incident or an occasion or an utterance that could be branded as racist, Sharpton would turn up with his band of rowdy supporters and cause noise and chaos. The sole means of restoring order was to 'donate' generously to Sharpton.



The seeds of all the racism hoaxes that have become omnipresent in contemporary America were sown long ago by the odious fraud Al Sharpton.



BLM used Sharpton's business model of enrichment over the misery of black Americans and took it to another level. They surpassed Sharpton and made him irrelevant, perhaps making him fiercely jealous. He is purportedly worth $5 million.Sharpton is a pioneer race hustler who made his name and his millions with the '‘donate or you are a racist' business model. Whenever or wherever there was an incident or an occasion or an utterance that could be branded as racist, Sharpton would turn up with his band of rowdy supporters and cause noise and chaos. The sole means of restoring order was to 'donate' generously to Sharpton.The seeds of all the racism hoaxes that have become omnipresent in contemporary America were sown long ago by the odious fraud Al Sharpton.BLM used Sharpton's business model of enrichment over the misery of black Americans and took it to another level. They surpassed Sharpton and made him irrelevant, perhaps making him fiercely jealous.





Sharpton is known to use his charity organizations to enrich



Sharpton likely uses his 'non-profit' organization like an expense account which makes Harris's $500,000 payment the equivalent of a bribe or a pay-to-play deal



This once again continues the Kamala's campaign's theme of thieving from regular people to pay the wealthy, this can be called the anti-Robin Hood model.



This is income redistribution but not the way the Democrats claim they want. This is exactly what the current Democrat party and all those who claim to be Marxists or Socialists are all about. Everyone from AOC to Joy Reid is following in the footsteps of Al Sharpton.Sharpton is known to use his charity organizations to enrich himself and his family . Sharpton was also a tax dodger, back in 2016, Sharpton personally owed over $3 million in federal taxes.Sharpton likely uses his 'non-profit' organization like an expense account which makes Harris's $500,000 payment the equivalent of a bribe or a pay-to-play dealThis once again continues the Kamala's campaign's theme of thieving from regular people to pay the wealthy, this can be called the anti-Robin Hood model.This is income redistribution but not the way the Democrats claim they want. This is exactly what the current Democrat party and all those who claim to be Marxists or Socialists are all about.



They are deceptive and mendacious hypocrites who perpetually con their working-class voters.



They have the propaganda wing that masquerades as mainstream media to push their myriad hoaxes. It is likely that Sharpton isn't the only one who made considerable pecuniary gains off the Democrats. These monetary deals are why the bond between the media and the Democrats is unbreakable. They are not true believers, they are like paid assassins.



What makes this unforgivable is the hate, negativity, and ugly cynicism they constantly peddle in the name of news.



It is either a smear campaign or fear campaign against Republicans or peddling of victimhood for whom they deem as minority groups.



They cannot address the real issues such as inflation, poverty, crime, etc, because their bosses the Democrats are responsible for it.



The result of their contestant hate and cynicism is that they spread despondency among people. This makes the mainstream media the equivalent of assassins of the spirit of their supporters.



The good news is despite their multi-million budgets and monopoly over narratives, they could con the American people into voting for Kamala Harris.



For all those who feel heartbroken about the future of their country and its citizens, there is a reason to celebrate.

Trump's landslide victory proves that a majority of Americans are still independent thinkers who are not easily swayed by propaganda.



When one learns of Harris’s billion-dollar catastrophe and its excesses it either causes disgust or ridicule with an undercurrent of schadenfreude.



But this is a grave matter that could be cases of bribery, money laundering, or even theft. This must be investigated, perhaps Trump's DOJ will look into this.

These stories of corruption and reckless spending are a reminder that the U.S. didn’t dodge a bullet but a massive meteor on Nov. 5. Armageddon was truly averted.



This is something to thankful about on Thanksgiving Day.