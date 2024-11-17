Kamala’s billion-dollar campaign

Kamala Harris’s catastrophic campaign for president launched on July 21, 2024, when the Democrats unceremoniously dethroned Joe Biden and installed Harris as their nominee. The campaign came to a crashing end on November 8, 2024, lasting only 107 days.

In these 107 days, it was reported that the Harris campaign has spent over $1 billion. You read that correctly: the figure is $1 billion.

The campaign spent roughly $9.3 million per day.

What was the outcome?

Harris lost all the swing states, the Electoral College, and the popular vote. She won 382 counties, whereas President Trump won six times more — i.e., 2,552 counties.

Surprisingly the billion dollars was insufficient for the 107-day campaign. Harris’s campaign is over $20 million in debt and is still asking for donations.

The billion-dollar question is, where on Earth did the money go?

The Washington Examiner and Fox News reported on the Harris campaign’s expenditures. One million was paid to Oprah Winfrey’s production house Harpo for a celebrity-filled event.

A marketing agency, Precision Strategies, and the pro-Democrat campaign consultancy called Ethos Organizing also received handsome consultation fees. Another agency, Village Marketing, received over $3.9 million to recruit social media influencers to boost Harris online. Another agency, as Viva Creative, received $1.8 million.

An event management firm, Production Management One, based in Maryland, received $1.7 million. Majic Productions, a Wisconsin-based company, received $2.3 million. Handsome payments were also made to firms such as Vox Productions, Temple University, Wizard Studios North, and the Park Hyatt Chicago.

The campaign paid over $100 million to various consulting and marketing firms, including Gambit Strategies LLC, DuPont Circle Strategies LLC, and Bully Pulpit Interactive LLC.

A six-figure amount was spent for a set for Harris’s appearance on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast.

Over $15 million was paid for star-studded campaign events.

The campaign paid $4 million to Advanced Aviation to fly on private jets.

A host of celebrities helped Kamala Harris’s bid for president

George Clooney led the coup against Joe Biden. Subsequently, Taylor Swift, Beyoncé, Katy Perry, Lady Gaga, and Jennifer Lopez publicly endorsed Kamala.

As election day neared, Harris received endorsements from A-list celebrities, including some who are known to be reticent about their politics.

It’s likely that these endorsements were motivated by pecuniary gains.

The donors for Harris’s campaign range from regular individuals who donated smaller amounts to wealthy Democrats such as George Soros and Michael Bloomberg, who contributed millions.

The campaign also received copious “dark money,” which raises the possibility that it was used as a front for money-laundering.

The propaganda wing for the Democrats — i.e., the mainstream news media — hasn’t covered this $1-billion scam very much.

In fact, during the elections, the same media claimed that Harris’s campaign’s raising astronomical amounts was proof that she had momentum.

It isn’t the first time this has occurred.

Hillary Clinton’s ill-fated 2008 campaign, John McCain’s failed campaign in 2008, Mitt Romney’s unsuccessful 2012 campaign, and Obama’s 2013 campaign were expensive affairs, and all ended in debt. But the difference is that these campaigns lasted for more than a year, whereas Kamala’s campaign lasted for just over three months.

But it proves that Kamala’s costly calamity isn’t an anomaly, but a norm in D.C.

It is time for a revision.

A long and complicated “omnibus bill” is released at midnight, a few hours before the vote in Congress. The leaders of the House and the Senate pressure their members to support the bill, and the president signs the bill to avert a shutdown.

The bill, authored by special interests, is complex and boring. Consequently, both the lawmakers who vote for it and the citizens who pay will neither read nor comprehend it.

The media avoid covering this because they are part of the establishment, and the issue lacks any drama that gets ratings.

Once the funds are accessible, the members of the swamp apply their skills to enrich their cronies and themselves.

Let’s take the Ukraine war as an example.

We hear D.C. lawmakers claim that their first priority is the freedom and security of Ukraine. They pledge to unconditionally and interminably support the war. Citizens may be baffled by this sudden burst of affection in D.C. for the Ukrainians.

Dig deeper, and one discovers that these lawmakers have ties with vendors who profiteer from the war. In exchange for their voting “yes” for the bill, the vendors devise legal means of payback — perhaps a lucrative job after retirement.

To date, the U.S. has provided more than $183 billion in assistance to Ukraine. Yet Ukraine is nowhere near victory, but it doesn’t matter to the lawmakers funding the war, because their war-profiteering cronies are being enriched.

This is what must have occurred during the Harris campaign.

Once the funds were accessible, special interests took over. They probably knew that Kamala would lose, hence they used the campaign as their expense account and drained it completely.

The vendors that received contracts are likely to be linked to Democrat leaders. There will be paybacks.

Much like the hypocritical lawmakers who claim to care for Ukraine, all those asking for votes for Kamala, claiming to care for abortion rights, the environment, democracy, etc., were doing so merely for personal enrichment.

In the end, like most government initiatives, Kamala’s campaign was an unmitigated catastrophe, but the top players are likely to be considerably enriched.

For the outside world, those who ran Kamala’s campaign and the corrupt lawmakers who funded the Ukraine war appear to be reckless spenders. But they probably made monetary gains that most regular people would take several lifetimes to earn.

What is scandalous is that war is funded entirely by U.S. taxpayers while regular people significantly funded Harris’s campaign. This is the equivalent of stealing from the less fortunate.

This is how self-serving, self-promoting, and self-preserving eco-system functions.

All their “projects” are over budget, behind schedule, and complete failures. But this is not by accident, but by intention. The purpose of the “project” was never to fulfill its stated goal, but instead was enrichment. This is why swamp-dwellers who begin their careers in politics with very little in their accounts retire as multi-millionaires.

When one hears of Harris’s billion-dollar catastrophe, it can cause schadenfreude-driven laughter. When one reads about reckless government spending, such as $3 million spent to study steroid-injected hamster fights, it causes laughter. But the appropriate reaction to the robbery of your funds must not cause giggles, but righteous indignation.

The establishment’s rage against Trump is driven by this fear that Trump will bring an end to this daylight robbery. They hate Trump voters because they empower him to drain the swamp.

Trump’s Department of Governmental Efficiency (DOGE) is an excellent idea, but it works only when individuals are being inefficient by accident or due to apathy. What is happening here isn’t inefficacy, but corruption. The swamp-dwellers are efficient and even innovative, but strictly for initiatives that enable enrichment.

The Kamala Scam must be investigated, along with so many other instances of what appears to be wasteful government spending.

Draining this swamp will not be easy. It will get ugly and even dangerous. But the journey to paradise usually begins through hell.

