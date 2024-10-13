Yes, Virginia, there is a DOJ!

The U.S. Department of Justice (snort, giggle) is suing Virginia, alleging that the commonwealth removed noncitizens from its voter rolls too close to Election Day.

Say what?

The preposterously named Department of Justice (DOJ) alleges that Old Dominion’s Board of Elections -- and Susan Beals, Virginia Commissioner of Elections -- violated the federal National Voter Registration Act (NVRA) which decrees that states must tidy up their voter rolls no later than 90 days before an election under a clause ludicrously known as the Quiet Period Provision (QPP).

This is akin to the FBI suing a police department for arresting drunk drivers too close to their destination. It is insane. If you are not a citizen you don’t (and shouldn’t) have the right to vote in this — or any other -- country’s elections, presidential or otherwise. If, as an alien, you don’t have the right to vote six months before an election, you don’t suddenly accrue the right to vote, say, 30 days before that election without being granted citizenship.

What’s more, ‘Election Day’ in America has been rendered an anachronistic phrase in this post-COVID era. A voter may be able to send in a mail-in ballot weeks or months before ‘Election Day.’ And some states may count votes for days or weeks after ‘Election Day.’ ‘Election Season’ would be more accurate. Ergo, should states be legally unable to clean up their voter rolls too close to Election Season?

So, apparently, states must keep in mind that there is a limited window in which to try to curtail crime and protect the votes of its citizens from being rendered moot. If a state wants to do the right thing, it better do it quickly, by God, because if a right thing isn’t done with the utmost haste it is no longer the right thing. DUH!!

Even Kamala Harris could tell them that.

Image: Picryl // public domain