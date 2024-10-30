'Garbage': Why they hate Trump supporters

Times are tough for Kamala Harris.

It's so bad that even her primary allies, her propagandists who masquerade as journalists, are struggling to spin the narrative on her flailing campaign. They attempted various ploys to change the narrative but they failed.



The latest was the 'outrage' following a joke by comedian Tony Hinchcliffe about the state or condition of Puerto Rico.



The consequence of so many hoaxes is they no longer cause any impact even among their supporters.



Even their ally, Jon Stewart defended Hinchcliffe but questioned the idea of having a roast comedian at a rally days before the elections.

Stewart even joked at the expense of Kamala Harris's campaign, that having a roast comedian at a rally and having him not do roast jokes is like bringing Beyoncé to a rally but her not performing. Fans were recently left furious when Beyoncé didn't perform live after the singer endorsed Kamala.

Props to @JonStewart for admitting he finds @TonyHinchcliffe funny.



“I find that guy very funny. I’m sorry, I don’t know what to tell you. I mean, bringing him to a rally and having him not do roast jokes? That’d be like bringing Beyoncé to a rally and not … " pic.twitter.com/Y3ZFCnRtDb — Johnny Woodard (@JohnnyWoodard) October 29, 2024



In hindsight, having a roast comedian joke about an entire group of potential voters was risky. But it is also unwise to underestimate the wisdom of voters. Apart from the snowflake contingent, who won't vote for Trump anyway, everyone knew it was a joke. Most importantly, it wasn't President Trump who made those jokes.



These people have no sense of humor. Wild that a vice presidential candidate would take time out of his “busy schedule” to analyze a joke taken out of context to make it seem racist. I love Puerto Rico and vacation there. I made fun of everyone…watch the whole set. I’m a… https://t.co/VFxHRcdv5k — Tony Hinchcliffe (@TonyHinchcliffe) October 27, 2024



Meanwhile, it appears the Harris campaign may have roped in Joe Biden to defend them. Hinchcliffe himself even responded to the 'controversy.'Meanwhile, it appears the Harris campaign may have roped in Joe Biden to defend them.





Axios recently



Perhaps Biden voluntarily decided to help out.



Axios recently reported that Harris is distancing herself from Biden because of his unpopularity and that it reminds people of the past. An unnamed insider called it a 'slow-moving break-up' between Harris and Biden. Perhaps Biden voluntarily decided to help out. Biden raged against Hinchcliffe's joke about Puerto Rico being a "floating island of garbage" by claiming "the only garbage I see floating out there is his supporters ...."

BREAKING: President Biden calls all Trump supporters (roughly 74M people) "garbage" in newly released footage.



The development comes after days of the media telling Americans that this word is "x-rated, hateful, and abhorrent."



"The only garbage I see floating out there is his… pic.twitter.com/PiJI4cfzkB — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) October 30, 2024



Recently, Kamala Harris insulted Christian pro-lifers at her rally and evicted them claiming they were at the 'wrong rally'. Harris had previously skipped the annual Al Smith dinner, an important Catholic charity event, leading some to wonder if she was



We thought this was Kamala's 'basket of deplorables' moment, but Biden stole her thunder.



This isn't the first time Biden has shown his hatred for Trump supporters.



All through his tenure Biden has made similar remarks.



At a campaign event, Biden said he didn't respect Trump supporters.

BIDEN: "I don't respect these MAGA Republicans"



pic.twitter.com/q0JQQpgSyj — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) August 26, 2022



At a fundraiser in 2022, Biden



He even branded Trump supporters 'Neanderthals.'

President Biden on lifting mask mandates: "The last thing we need is Neanderthal thinking." pic.twitter.com/oh6mcTfLOt — The Hill (@thehill) March 3, 2021



It's not just Biden.



At a fundraiser in 2015, Hillary Clinton claimed that half of Trump's supporters belonged to a "basket of deplorables."

4 YEARS AGO TODAY: Hillary Clinton said Trump supporters are a “basket of deplorables.”



Democrats’ disdain for hardworking Americans is even worse today! https://t.co/oxrUteHD5J pic.twitter.com/4VFA9m0Ua1 — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) September 9, 2020



In 2008, Obama branded Republican voters as bitter clingers (to guns and religion) and bigots.







So what do we make of this?



Regarding Biden's remarks, perhaps he was trying to help Kamala but lost his way, as always.



Recently, Kamala Harris insulted Christian pro-lifers at her rally and evicted them claiming they were at the 'wrong rally'. Harris had previously skipped the annual Al Smith dinner, an important Catholic charity event, leading some to wonder if she was anti-Christian. She seemed to forget that 66% of her voters are Christian. We thought this was Kamala's 'basket of deplorables' moment, but Biden stole her thunder. This isn't the first time Biden has shown his hatred for Trump supporters. All through his tenure Biden has made similar remarks. At a campaign event, Biden said he didn't respect Trump supporters. At a fundraiser in 2022, Biden claimed that the "extreme MAGA philosophy" is "like semi-fascism." He even branded Trump supporters 'Neanderthals.' It's not just Biden. At a fundraiser in 2015, Hillary Clinton claimed that half of Trump's supporters belonged to a "basket of deplorables." In 2008, Obama branded Republican voters as bitter clingers (to guns and religion) and bigots. So what do we make of this? Regarding Biden's remarks, perhaps he was trying to help Kamala but lost his way, as always. The other possibility is it was a deliberate move on Biden's part to hurt Kamala's campaign as revenge for stealing the Democrat nomination that was rightfully his.



We now look at the Democrat disdain for Trump supporters.



Part of it is self-righteousness, liberals assume they possess all the virtues in the world.

They look down upon anyone who disagrees with them.

They see Trump supporters as village bumpkins who are not only vacuous and bigoted but also anachronistic. Most Trump supporters are religious and we know religion, particularly Christianity and Judaism, is despised in liberal precincts.



This has always been the way liberals look at conservatives.



However, since 2016, this hatred has been mainstreamed; it may sound like gentle mockery, but the goal is to dehumanize Trump supporters and push the vacuous bigot narrative.



We see the attacks during the news and on 'entertainment' shows.











But this hatred isn't just owing to the religious beliefs and conservative values of Trump supporters.



It's much more.



We travel back in time before Donald Trump descended from an escalator in the Trump Tower to announce he is running for President in 2015.



This was when the D.C. Democrat Establishment was completely in charge.

The Republicans and Democrats had a convenient arrangement.



People voted for George H. W. Bush because they hoped he would continue Reagan's policies. When Bush Sr. failed, they voted for Clinton hoping for change. When Clinton's term ended they voted for Bush Junior because they were tired of Clinton's corruption and immorality. They voted for Obama because he promised a new beginning.



Irrespective of who was in power, endless optional foreign wars continued, the size of government expanded, and irresponsible government spending continued, causing the national debt to mount. Dissenters were targeted. The working class struggled because manufacturing jobs were outsourced. The permanent underclass that depended on government handouts for their existence grew. Open borders facilitated cheap labor. Cronies continued to prosper.

All of these elected leaders retired from politics as multi-millionaires.



Both parties belonged to the same club, they just worked in separate wings and had different entries with different hoardings to convince people they were different.



The Democrats and Republicans kept people occupied, or rather, distracted, with social issues.



The media were always pro-Democrat and anti-Republican, but again they never covered issues that mattered.



The establishment has a permanent grasp on power.



Challengers such as Rep. Ron Paul, who



It took master communicator, President Trump, to expose the self-serving and self-promoting D.C. establishment.



He not only challenged their actions during his campaign but also acted when he was president.



During his tenure, there were no new wars. ISIS was decimated which reduced military action in the Middle East. He believed in diplomacy which caused him to have good relations with the likes of Putin, Kim Jong-un, Andrés Manuel López Obrador and others who are considered pariahs or who have historically prickly U.S. relations. He managed to revive the manufacturing sector in some pockets following astute deals with foreign leaders and companies. The borders were protected. Inflation was under control and so was the price of fuel. The reliance on welfare had reduced, and employment, including labor force participation, went up.



All of these achievements ran contrary to the goals of the establishment.



This is why they concocted hoaxes and used the government machinery to target and destroy President Trump and his legacy.



Both parties belonged to the same club, they just worked in separate wings and had different entries with different hoardings to convince people they were different. The Democrats and Republicans kept people occupied, or rather, distracted, with social issues. The media were always pro-Democrat and anti-Republican, but again they never covered issues that mattered. The establishment has a permanent grasp on power. Challengers such as Rep. Ron Paul, who questioned both parties and attempted to expose the truth in this past were ridiculed and sidelined. When Paul ran for president he wasn't even allowed on the debate stage. It took master communicator, President Trump, to expose the self-serving and self-promoting D.C. establishment. He not only challenged their actions during his campaign but also acted when he was president. During his tenure, there were no new wars. ISIS was decimated which reduced military action in the Middle East. He believed in diplomacy which caused him to have good relations with the likes of Putin, Kim Jong-un, Andrés Manuel López Obrador and others who are considered pariahs or who have historically prickly U.S. relations. He managed to revive the manufacturing sector in some pockets following astute deals with foreign leaders and companies. The borders were protected. Inflation was under control and so was the price of fuel. The reliance on welfare had reduced, and employment, including labor force participation, went up. All of these achievements ran contrary to the goals of the establishment. This is why they concocted hoaxes and used the government machinery to target and destroy President Trump and his legacy. The establishment assumed this relentless targeting would cause Trump supporters to abandon him.

In the past, they managed to destroy individuals through smear campaigns.

But the opposite occurred, the more the government attacked him the stronger the bond between Trump and his voters became, perhaps growing unbreakable. Trump showed his supporters the light and now they can't unsee it, they can no longer be deceived.





The establishment sees Trump supporters as impediments to their permanence; without these enlightened supporters, they would have continued the deception.



This explains why the government targets Trump supporters with draconian punishments.



This also explains why those who claim to be adversaries are now uniting to defeat Trump. The daughters of



Despite the hatred and hoaxes, Trump won unanimously in the primaries and now seems to be on the verge of a second term as president.



This is real core of their rage.



Trump supporters are empowering their primary challenger and worst enemy.



Trump, unlike other politicians, isn't a figure who was approved by the establishment and elevated by the media. Since the media didn't make him, they cannot break him. The establishment sees Trump supporters as impediments to their permanence; without these enlightened supporters, they would have continued the deception. This explains why the government targets Trump supporters with draconian punishments. This also explains why those who claim to be adversaries are now uniting to defeat Trump. The daughters of George W. Bush and Dick Cheney are campaigning for Kamala Harris for president. Despite the hatred and hoaxes, Trump won unanimously in the primaries and now seems to be on the verge of a second term as president. This is real core of their rage. Trump supporters are empowering their primary challenger and worst enemy. The targeting is proof that Trump is on the right path and the sole choice for president.

Image: Screen shot from WFAA video, via YouTube