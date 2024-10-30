Bad Bunny who?

The level of trash-talking nonsense in this election has been over the top.

Nothing I've heard in the last six months is more bogus than the introduction of the "Bad Bunny" factor this week.

Hundreds of articles were pushed out in a matter of hours by a breathless media when some comedian, nameless in almost all the articles I read, made a poor-taste joke about Puerto Rico being a floating island of garbage at Trump's Madison Square Garden rally Sunday night.

The following NPR article is typical of the media's attack ad that will supposedly swing the election to Harris by millions of Bad Bunny supporters.

The NPR article breathlessly states:

Harris told reporters she was proud to have the support of Bad Bunny and Jennifer Lopez, and said Trump's rally was an example of how he has divided the country. "Donald Trump spends full time trying to have Americans point their finger at each other, fans the fuel of hate and division. And that’s why people are exhausted with him," Harris said.

Bad Bunny, whoever the heck he is, is a pop star as well as one of tens of thousands of internet "influencers."

"An influencer has the power to affect the purchasing decisions of others because of their authority, knowledge, position, or relationship with their audience. Influencers are usually active on social media platforms like Facebook, YouTube, X, TikTok, and Instagram."

Tens of millions of dollars are spent on these people for their supposed "influence" over their target demographic.

Plenty of advertisers and political advisors believed in the power of what we used to call pitchmen and pitchwomen at another time. Like many marketing fads, we found out that what initially might seem obvious was less so.

And, so, it will be with "influencers." Most of these individuals are followed for their antics, fashion-forward ability, or social connections, and by following them, you, too, can be a part of their imaginary life. Fads always end.

Image: Laremix.tv. via Wikimedia Commons // CC BY 3.0 Deed

What the hell have we become? More to the point, who is Big Bunny, or Bad Bunny, or whatever actual joke his name may be?

Bad Bunny is at the center of what's wrong with this election.

Bad Bunny is a metaphor for how the Democrat party looks at you.

They believe you are monolithic and can be persuaded by a single thought or issue.

In reality, most people, particularly people who think they are multi-dimensional and, shift slowly and constantly within a narrow sphere that constitutes who they are. The most volatile tend to be low-propensity voters.

And did I mention that Puerto Ricans in Puerto Rico don't vote in U.S. elections? Millions living here do, that's true. But I have a sneaking suspicion that most vote Democrat, at least here, and already have.

In latching on to a bad joke and attaching it to Donald Trump, who rejected the joke as untrue and in bad taste, the media reveals who they back and support, along with their utter and complete abandonment of journalistic integrity.

The transparency of their motives is much more genuine than any social media influencer who exists solely to stay in the white-hot glow of popularity and moral depravity that exemplifies the Democrat party of today.

God bless America.

Allan J. Feifer is a patriot, author, businessman, thinker, and strategist. Read more about Allan, his background, and his ideas to create a better tomorrow at www.1plus1equals2.com.

