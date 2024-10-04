War? Harris/Biden dither

On October 1, 2024, Iran fired ballistic missiles into Israel.

Israel’s Army Radio said that Iran had announced that its attack was a response to the killing of Hamas political chief Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran in July; to Israel’s killing of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah in Beirut on Friday; and to the death of a senior Hezbollah official Abbas Nilfroshan, alongside Nasrallah. Update: The IDF estimated that about 180 missiles were launched and most were intercepted, with no injuries to Israelis and little damage. Initial reports had cited 400 possible missiles.

Graphic: IDF X Screenshot

If anyone had any doubts about Iran’s sponsorship of Hezbollah and other terror proxies, Iran’s new President dispelled them:

Iran’s “moderate” President Masoud Pezeshkian told a cabinet meeting on Wednesday his country’s failed missile barrage against Israel was a “great source of pride” that “proved the Israeli regime’s Iron Dome system is more fragile than glass.” Pezeshkian said Iran demonstrated its “dignity and honor” with the attack, which he falsely claimed was executed in compliance with international law as a response to Israel eliminating the leader of Lebanese Hezbollah, Hassan Nasrallah.

Not only has Israel succeeded in killing Nasrallah, whose hands have long been drenched with Israeli, American and French blood, they’ve eliminated the entire command structure of Hezbollah and have begun a ground incursion into Lebanon.

This wasn’t the first direct Iranian attack on Israel. On April 13, 2024, Iran fired approximately 300 missiles, cruise missiles and drones into Israel. In both attacks, Israel’s missile defenses, buttressed by American warships, intercepted nearly every missile, and damages and deaths were slight.

In both cases, the Harris/Biden Administration spouted mealy-mouthed support for Israel while demanding Israel not defend itself, stop killing Hamas and Hezbollah terrorists, and above all else, never directly respond to Iran. Harris and Biden apparently still hold out hope for a renewed Iran nuclear deal, even as Iran races to obtain nuclear weapons and laughs at their idiocy.

The invaluable Caroline Glick reveals the current state of Harris/Biden betrayal of her ally, Israel:

Graphic: CarolineGlick Screenshot

She’s right. The Harris/Biden hacks are negotiating levels of war against Israel acceptable to them, and damaging Iran's nuclear weapon program is out. This is unsurprising coming from the man who told Putin a “minor incursion” into Ukraine was just fine, advice Putin took and expanded. This begs the question what level of war against Israel wouldn’t be acceptable?

Would 181 missiles be unacceptable and provoke outright war? Very few Israelis were killed or injured in both attacks. Would 10 deaths move Biden to action? Twenty? 1200? Oh wait, Iran’s proxies have already killed 1200 and taken, and murdered, American and Israeli hostages, so the trigger number has to be higher than that.

Iran’s missile attacks are direct, unmistakable acts of war. But Iran has been killing Americans and Israelis for decades through its terrorist proxies and through the weapons it has provided them, the Iraqis and others during America’s wars in the Middle East. And sorry Joe, Israel's excellence at shooting down missiles doesn't lessen the reality of Iran's war against them and us. This raises important and sobering questions, such as what does it take for Harris and Biden to recognize war has been declared on America and her allies? And should they recognize that fact, what are they prepared to do about it?

Iran believes the answer is they’ll never recognize reality, and even if they did, they’d do nothing but try to keep Israel from preserving her people and nation.

They have solid grounds for their belief. Iran is actively trying to assassinate Donald Trump. Harris and Biden are denying Trump adequate Secret Service protection while simultaneously providing it to Iranian terrorist leaders at the UN. As JD Vance observed in the vice-presidential debate, they’ve enriched Iran by at least $100 billion dollars by waiving sanctions. Their agents, such as Robert Malley have worked against America and Israel while holding high positions in the American government. Another Iranian agent, Ariane Tabatabai, is still working at the Pentagon, her security clearance intact. Why would Iran think any differently?

Graphic: X Screenshot

What American president would abide any enemy raining missiles down on America without recognizing that as an act of war and destroying that enemy? Obviously, Joe Biden, and surely, Kamala Harris should she be elected POTUS.

What’s the point of military alliances if our allies not only can’t rely on American support, but can rely on America to help our enemies and deprive our allies of the weapons and political backing they need to win and survive? Israel is certainly learning the old axiom is true: There is no more dangerous ally than America.

That’s particularly true under Joe Biden, and Kamala Harris, who Biden has taken pains to affirm was directly involved in, and enthusiastically for, his feckless decisions and policies.

Heaven help America and Israel. Biden and Harris certainly won’t.

Mike McDaniel is a USAF veteran, classically trained musician, Japanese and European fencer, life-long athlete, firearm instructor, retired police officer and high school and college English teacher. He is a published author and blogger. His home blog is Stately McDaniel Manor.