An illegal alien crime wave is washing over the country

Reports indicate that “the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is currently tracking more than 425,000 illegal immigrants convicted of various crimes,” with over 15,000 of them for sexual assault. And more than 13,000 for homicide.

But remember, NO HUMAN IS ILLEGAL, right? The U.S. has a responsibility to take anybody and everybody in who wishes to come here, correct?

Truth be told, we shouldn’t prevent murderers from being their authentic selves and living the life they choose, while acting on their truths.

Homicidal maniacs have been ostracized, marginalized, and othered in this country for far too long. Where is the tolerance, where is the compassion, where is the inclusivity?!

Say, for example, you were a BIPOC member of the Homicidal Maniac Community (BIPOCHM). Wouldn’t you feel doubly oppressed by the straight, white Patriarchy? Especially the non-murderers? Of course you would. And rightly so. Sadly, America has historically made it clear that it is no country for you.

Thankfully, that seems to be changing now. The Biden-Harris administration and its DHS and DOJ have been quite welcoming to the alien Homicidal Maniac Community these past few years.

Diversity, tolerance, and inclusivity. Pass it on.

Image: woodleywonderworks via Flickr, CC BY 2.0.