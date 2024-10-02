I thought VP candidates were supposed to balance the ticket. Walz just offers Kamala more of the same — stupidity.

He told folksy fibs in last night’s debate about Kamala’s record and Project 2025, among many other things. But he was right about one thing — he’s a knucklehead. Maybe he thinks that sounds folksy, but its meaning is “a stupid or foolish person.”

When pressed by a moderator about his claim to have been in Hong Kong at a certain time, contrary to his actual whereabouts, he took a page from Kamala’s book. When she gets nervous she cackles and perseverates, incoherently and incongruously reminding us of her middle-class upbringing.

When Walz was caught in a big one last night, he informed us that he grew up in Nebraska and rode bikes around a small town. Um, that’s all well and good, but a curious response. Was he implying that foolishness is common in Nebraska, so therefore he can’t help himself? I don’t think those hearty, commonsense folks who help make America work would appreciate that association. It becomes a stretch to find relevance in Walz’s response, but, if anything, they’re called the Nebraska Cornhuskers, not Nebraska Knuckleheads. Helping to feed America, they got their name from the term “husking,” which is the process of removing the husk from its corncob.

When the moderator followed-up (again, the moderators were biased, being much tougher on Vance than Walz, and choosing questions that favored the knucklehead), in search of some coherence, Walz finally succumbed. He proffered the truest thing he said all night — that he’s a knucklehead.

Throughout the night, the polished, articulate, and just brilliant Vance wiped the floor with knucklehead Walz. The self-admitted stupid one stooped. He kept looking down, feverishly writing notes like a demonic Dem, only to occasionally look up with cartoonish expressions. Meanwhile, Vance looked into the face of the knucklehead at the opposing podium, and directly at the CBS knuckleheads asking the questions. So keen and sharp was Vance that he even truth-checked the fact-checking moderator who dared to flout the debate rules. Brilliant!

VP debates don’t usually “move the needle,” but this one might. After all, Trump not only fires underperformers, but having been around the political block now, he showed great judgment in hiring the brilliant Vance. Kamala, by contrast, picked a knucklehead. Birds of a feather….

Image: YouTue video screen grab.