Bottom line for the vice presidential debate

Bottom line time: No one was persuaded by Tuesday’s debate to desire that Tim Walz become president.

There’s one overriding issue when it comes to supporting a vice presidential candidate: is this a person we want to become president?

J.D. Vance came off as presidential. Walz, at best, came off as a habitual liar (no, he was not in Tiananmen Square during the Communist Chinese massacre in 1989, as he claimed) and as a well rehearsed defender of Kamala Harris’s talking points, such as they may be.

Both men ultimately must be judged on whether they are presidential material. If Harris is elected, her Marxist-inspired policies will certainly lead to impeachment. If Trump is elected, assassins aren’t about to stop trying to kill him. Both candidates’ vice presidents stand a chance of becoming president.

If you talk to anyone about the debate (which I believe Vance handily won), ask whether Walz showed himself to be presidential material. That should be the end of the discussion.

Mark Landsbaum is a Christian retired journalist, former investigative reporter, editorial writer, and columnist. He also is a husband, father, grandfather, and Dodgers fan. He can be reached at mark.landsbaum@gmail.com.

Image: Gage Skidmore via Flickr, CC BY-SA 2.0.