The Trump interview the left doesn’t want you to see

Here is a video you will want to share about Donald Trump’s recent appearance on the podcast Flagrant, hosted by comedians Andrew Schulz and Akaash Singh. It’s the kind of video the fascist far left doesn’t want you to see because it destroys the false narrative they’ve dishonestly constructed over the past few years, eviscerating some of the usual leftist lies along the way. Make this video go viral.

I’ve included the chapter links at the end if you want to access a particular segment in a somewhat lengthy interview.

Compare and contrast this to Komrade Kamala’s floundering “Strength through Joy” campaign, where a sycophantic media establishment has to prop her up with softball questions and skillful editing to weed out the word salads. Now that she’s vibrating apart before our very eyes, you can be sure that the fascist far left and the national socialist media (yes, that’s redundant and repetitive) will suddenly discover that Donald Trump is an authoritarian Adolf Hitler Antichrist. (Don’t laugh — they’ve already used those separately, so who knows what they’ll develop as part of their super-hybrid hype in their final failure floundering?)

As some commentators have noted, it’s a pleasant sit-down interview that shows that the man is personable and charismatic, in stark contrast to Komrade Kamala. Having someone watch this is a good way to break through the cult programming.

You must share this with folks who are on the fence. It humanizes the man and shows you he’s genuine — something the far left desperately wants to avoid.

Anti-liberty leftists depend upon a certain false narrative of the man that they have projected over time. Sharing it with folks on the fence should help inform some that they’ve been lied to over the past few years and get them on the road to recovery.

Indications are that the tide is turning, but we cannot be complacent. We seriously need to run up the score. Because you never know which swing-state voting precinct will suddenly have a “water leak,” become sleep-deprived, or cover the windows to conceal publicly available information. This has to be too big to rig, with numbers so high that they can’t find ballots hidden away that magically appear at 3:00 A.M., after they all decide to “go home” and get some beauty sleep.

Send this one out so that cannot happen.

0:00 Intro

1:10 How did Trump raise his children?

5:22 How to instill ambition in your children?

7:30 New technology + Linear media still needed

8:11 Trump’s favorite African-American

10:48 Surviving the assassination attempt + Opening line

13:03 Trump wanted to finish his speech!

16:41“Impossible to miss”

18:29 Did it increase Trump’s spirituality?

19:18 Who does Trump think tried to get him?

23:54 Apple refusing to open the phones?

25:04 If you had to say who did it…

28:21 Trump loves to weave + Iran?

33:40 We were being ripped off by our Allies

36:18 How to assess World Leaders?

38:36 Trump was close to denuclearization + Too destructive

40:35 Tough Scottish Moms + Trump’s parents

46:14 Trump’s humor, Putin + Covid was a Lab leak

49:22 Biden’s special ability

50:40 Immigration + path to Citizenship

55:40 Trump going after the New York Times over Russiagate

1:00:01Trump’s the biggest influencer + Great names

1:05:13 Pence didn’t do what Trump asked him

1:06:45 Abortion, Support for exceptions + Wrong to attack IVF

1:15:34 Arizona has gone too far with their abortion ban

1:17:16 What does Trump want his legacy to be?

1:21:35 There will be elections, even if Trump wins

1:23:20 Rhetoric being extreme + Things that don’t make the news

1:27:12 Abraham Accords deserved more credit

Image: Gage Skidmore via Flickr, CC BY-SA 2.0.