The not so great pyramids

When taxes are added cumulatively to products that industries are producing and selling, and when, each time the product moves from the producer to the middle man and ultimately to the seller, that tax is added on, it is called Tax Pyramid. Every time the product moves along the supply chain and moves to the next level, the tax is added onto the product, so a tax of only 3 percent could end up being 12 percent if the product moves through four levels of the supply chain.

In the political environment we are experiencing now, under the Biden/Harris administration, I believe we are experiencing the building of Not So Great Pyramids. The pyramid starts at the local level: town councils, local commissioners, and city governments. Then it grows into the counties, the states, and finally the whole country.

This pyramid-building is especially rampant in the climate change hoax being perpetrated on American citizens. Every government entity from the smallest to the largest wants to participate in the so-called climate crisis with edicts like no gas stoves, no wood stoves, no air-conditioning, and banning flatulent cows. Most of these proposals have one thing in common: they all provide money to the climate change groups and non-government organizations that prosper while restricting others’ freedoms.

The pyramids also affect our elections and political campaigns. It starts with an unwillingness by secretaries of state to clean the voter rolls. So the voter rolls are filled with dead people, people who have moved, and people who are not American citizens. Each one of these fictitious voters disenfranchises one real voter. I can’t think of any reason not to clean and purge the voter rolls, unless it is to cheat in an election.

One of the jobs of the secretary of state is to ensure fair elections, so why does it take threats of judicial action to force Democrat secretaries of states to clean voter rolls? And why are they so adamant to remove people? Add to this scenario mail-in ballots, machine counting, and election results that cannot be audited or certified, because they exist in electronic form not physical ballots.

Maybe I am too suspicious, but when somebody tells me, “We are from the government, so you need to trust us,” I start making sure my wallet is in my back pocket and that there isn’t a government worker’s hand in my back pocket also. When I am told the voter rolls are accurate and can be trusted, I wonder if I appear to be totally gullible and easily fooled, or if this lie is being told because they have no other way to cheat.

We have heard many things about honesty. For example: “Let the buyer beware.” “A fool and his money are soon parted.” Even the Bible says “wise as serpents and gentle as doves.”

Trust is built on a foundation of truth. If there is no verifiable truth, then there can be no trust.

With the internet and social media, there is now almost unlimited information available for people to make wise choices. If something sounds too good, and the promises lead to skepticism about their validity, just go with your gut instincts. That really is too good to be true, until you have all the information.

If the government is building a pyramid of stacked lies to influence your decisions, then by fact-checking it, you can turn that pyramid into rubble.

Image: Mark Fischer via Flickr, CC BY-SA 2.0.