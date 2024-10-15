The impenetrable arrogance of the left media

As the 2024 presidential campaign edges to a close, the arrogance of the left, especially those in the media, is escalating to a fever pitch. The best example of their tone-deaf hysteria is Martha Raddatz’s attempt to humiliate J.D.Vance over what she called lies about FEMA and Tren de Aragua. People like Raddatz never learn from their egregious, foolish mistakes. She tried to assert that the reports of FEMA failures were false when everyone with a pulse has heard the hundreds of horror stories from the victims on the ground. She tried to stop Vance from speaking, so determined was she to push the government-promulgated lie that FEMA has been on the job. She really stepped in it when she brought up the overtaking of “several apartment complexes” by the Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua in Aurora, Colorado, cities in Texas, and Wisconsin. Raddatz suggested that commandeering these “few apartment complexes” was just a minor annoyance. She tried to stop Vance from speaking again by saying “I know exactly what happened.” But she hasn’t a clue and she clearly has not given the issue any thought. She has no empathy for the hundreds of people who live in those apartments suffering under these thugs from Venezuelan prisons. They are not a problem in her neighborhood so it’s not a problem. Therefore, Vance and Trump must be lying.

In response, Vance justifiably humiliated her. “Martha, do you hear yourself?” he asked. His takedown of her impenetrable sense of superiority was delicious. She kept trying to interrupt him, to obliterate what he was saying, but he is masterful — calm and in control. He revealed her to be the clueless hack she is. Like the rest of them — George Stephanopoulos, Margaret Brennan, Norah O’Donnell, Dana Bash, Jake Tapper, Joe Scarborough and his long-suffering wife Mika, Kaitlan Collins, Kristin Welker, the ever-hateful Joy Reid and the equally arrogant Lulu Garcia-Navarro at the NYT., etc., the single characteristic they all share is their absolute refusal to listen to and learn from anyone outside of their insulated and thoroughly discredited profession. Their far-left politics define them; the truth is not a useful professional or character trait.

Raddatz: "The incidents were limited to a handful of apartment complexes... A handful."



Vance: "Do you hear yourself? Only a HANDFUL of apartment complexes were taken over by Venezuelan gangs and Donald Trump is the problem??"pic.twitter.com/6PlNAPur8y — Greg Price (@greg_price11) October 13, 2024

These self-appointed keepers of the facts are not interested in investigating anything that might prove their own narratives false. Their jobs, as they perceive them, is to get Democrats elected no matter how many lies they have to tell and sell and no matter how embarrassingly stupid the candidates may be. Case in point was their absurd defense of the obviously diminished Joe Biden and now the fatally incompetent Kamala Harris. Their arrogance defines them. If they were actually smart, they would listen to opposing voices and maybe learn something…like the fact that FEMA has totally dropped the ball regarding hurricane relief and that the fact that Tren de Aragua is terrorizing residents of apartment complexes anywhere in America is a sign of our civilizational chaos brought about by the Biden/Harris open border. No wonder Americans’ trust in mass media is at an all-time low, especially among Republicans.

Many people on both sides of the aisle believe that this election is the most consequential in decades. It may well be the most crucial in our nation’s history. Those who support Harris do so because they loathe Trump. Why do they hate him? He is a threat to the way they’ve been doing things for probably a hundred years. It seems pretty clear that the “deep state” does actually run the country, faceless, nameless operators who care nothing at all for the American people. They care about keeping their own gravy train rolling. They value their wealth, their lofty positions in government, and the power they wield. They, whomever they are, have controlled Biden and will control Harris, a woman who cannot put a coherent sentence together. They do not care about her lack of qualifications. They, (Hillary, John Kerry, Kamala Harris, etc.), very much want to put into place the authoritarian government they’ve long dreamed about, one in which they control everything, especially speech that is in opposition to their goal. We cannot let that happen. Vote like your life depends on it because it does.

Image from X.