Hollywood's hit-job film on Trump bombs at the box office

When individuals bury themselves deeply in an echo chamber for a prolonged period of time, they begin to assume that not only their world but the entire world is the echo chamber.

This is probably what happened to those who greenlit the hateful anti-Trump propaganda picture, The Apprentice.



Trump-hating studio executives were approached by Trump-hating filmmakers and the project was instantly approved.



Everyone they know is a rabid and baseless Trump-hater, so they assume that each of these individuals will be a willing and eager viewer.

They probably thought at the very least the film would become a sensation in liberal coastal states.

I can just hear them speaking to each other.



"I tell you what, let's release it a few weeks before the elections," is probably what the topmost executive suggested when the release schedule was discussed.

"That's brilliant," is probably how the room reacted.



"Our film will be a game changer for the elections," is probably what the makers said.



"This is the October Surprise Trump had been dreading," as another might have said as $16 million was approved for the film.

"We'll celebrate the success of our film on election night," is probably what was the makers told the executives as they all had a hearty laugh.



The film contains all the falsehoods and anti-Trump cliches that appear in the mainstream media on a daily basis.



But even that didn't help the makers.



The first bad sign for the picture was the Rotten Tomatoes ratings by film critics.



Film critics are part of the liberal echo chambers, so one would have assumed the film would be awarded 100 percent ratings, i.e., every critic would give the film a resounding thumbs up. But instead, the film scored 79%, which is not bad, but certainly not the consensus.



Finally, the film was released on Oct. 11.



What happened after that?



Was the police force deployed where the film was playing as berserk anti-Trump mobs were trying desperately to get tickets?



Was office attendance poor on Oct. 11 in New York or California and other liberals states because they were queued outside the cinema for tickets?



Did the length of queues outside the cinemas exceed the length of queues waiting for the latest iPhone?



To quote Mrs. Thatcher:

No!



No!



No!





Yes, you read it right, just $1.58 million.



Let's dig deeper.

The film was playing in 1,740 cinemas, which means the average earning per theatre is roughly $927.



The average movie ticket price in the U.S. is roughly 10 dollars. In blue cities, the average is closer to $20.

But for the sake of argument, let's take the $10 figure. That means every cinema had under only nine to 10 humans in the audience, i.e., the percentage of occupancy was in single digits.

Only 158 thousand people watched the film over the weekend.

Perhaps the audience of the film comprised exclusively of the cast and crew members and their families.



The film is an unmitigated disaster.

To put this in perspective, MSNBC, which is the foremost bastion for Trump haters in primetime and total day had 1.430 million and 921,000 viewers, respectively in September.

This means not even a small percentage of MSNBC viewers watched the film.



One reason probably is they get high on a daily dose of Trump hate every night at home, so why would they leave their homes and travel to the cinema?



The other possible reason is that the Trump hate is no longer so intense that they consider it worth a trip to the cinema.



The makers were probably hoping the Trump campaign or Trump himself would viciously attack the film before its release and that would lead to a feud that would be covered by the media.

They probably thought it would generate publicity for the film.



But both Trump and his proxies didn't take the bait and wisely remained mum about the film.





President Trump did slam the movie but only after the film crashed at the box office. Perhaps he should have waited a few weeks more till the film was pulled out of cinemas.

How will Hollywood react to this?



Don't be too surprised if the Oscar trophies are tossed in the direction of the film.

But beyond these hateful echo chambers, the flopping of this vile propaganda film is another triumph for President Trump, which is great, considering the election is just a few weeks away.